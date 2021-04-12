RUSHVILLE - Spring has arrived and with it brings an uplifting feeling, a rebirth from the dark, cold winter. With that comes positive energy that can be felt individual to individual.
There is no better example of positive energy than the Lion’s SHARE program at Rushville Consolidated High School. Fortunately for the school and our community, positive behavior is year-round at RCHS and is honored through the Lion’s SHARE program.
Here are the most recent recipients of the Lion’s SHARE award at RCHS.
- Katie Tabeling was nominated by Profe Rosario. Profe described Katie as helpful and friendly. She said that Katie always helps out when she sees a need and she does so without being asked. Katie is also an invaluable member of the Lady Lions track and field team.
- Nathan Webb was nominated by Mrs. Hedrick. Mrs. Hedrick nominated Nathan for being responsible, kind, and for taking initiative to help not only peers, but his teachers too.
- Matthew Cameron was nominated by Mrs. Kaster. Mrs. Kaster said that Matthew has a tremendous work ethic. He is a self-starter with superb self-discipline. He does assignments without having to be asked or reminded.
- Keegan Bowles was nominated by Ms. Edwards. Ms. Edwards said that Keegan demonstrates remarkable integrity and he is a great help to his peers. He includes all students and demonstrates a great deal of respect to his classmates.
- Lillian Truster was nominated by Mrs. Hamilton. Mrs. Hamilton was so thankful when Lillian stopped and helped clean up the lab after a recent lab left things pretty messy.
- Kylie Gray was nominated by Mrs. Joni Fenimore. Mrs. Fenimore said that Kylie has great attendance and excellent effort every single day. In a recent group activity, Kylie volunteered to change groups and work with others since she understood what she was doing.
- Kendra Buckley was nominated by Mrs. Lemmons. Mrs. Lemmons nominated Kendra for her Effort. She said that Kendra works hard, asks good questions, and she did a magnificent job on a recent project.
