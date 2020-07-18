RUSHVILLE – Monday marks the start of the online registration for Rushville Consolidated High School. Students are encouraged to use the online option for registration this year.
Students will need to verify email addresses and phone numbers and administrators remind students to check that the information submitted is accurate.
In-person registration is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24. All in-person registration needs to be scheduled by calling and arranging an appointment. Call 765-932-3901 to set up an appointment. It is recommended that students and parents/guardians are the only ones in the building at registration.
The RCHS Freshman Orientation will be live-streamed for anyone wanting to watch.
The 5 p.m. session will be in the cafeteria. Two students per table will be allowed. The 7 p.m. session will be in Memorial Gym and limited to one parent/guardian per freshman.
There will also be a mandatory freshman fall sports meeting at 8 p.m. in Memorial Gym.
Social distancing and wearing a mask are recommended throughout the event.
