RUSHVILLE - The staff at Rushville Consolidated High School take great pleasure in announcing the Honor Roll for the second semester grading period. In order to be on the semester honor roll, a student must have at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester average. The staff is proud of these students’ accomplishments and look forward to continued excellence. Their accomplishments are even more impressive considering that they achieved this recognition in context of an ongoing pandemic.
2nd Semester Honor Roll
Grade 9
Lanea Mary Adams
Mallory Renae Angle
Katelyn Marie Asher
Josie Liang Ballenger
Elijah Jacob Biggs
Landon Cole Browning
Owen Garrett Buckley
Jocelyn Lynn Cain
Olivia Marie Cain
Quentin Gallagher Cain
Matthew Connor Clark
Kaden Lee Collis
Daniel Owen Corn
Jacob Riley Crowder
Nathan Reed Dora
Sophia Jean Dora
Nicholas David Durand
Justin Douglas Foreman
Kylie Danielle Gray
Carter Jace Allen Hamilton
Madison Rose Hankins
Kylee Marie Herbert
Joseph Ezekiel Hubbard
Hali Daniella Keller
Ericka Lynn Kuhn
Charity Ann Lauderdale
Promise Sue Leining
Brittney Dawn Mahan
Alexus Ann McGuire
John Andrew McKee
Cecilia Poppy Meo
Brody Allen Miller
Harper David Miller
William Austin Miller
Evan Moore
Mia Alexandra Norvell
Kiley Renee Parsley
Chelsie Mari Patterson
Gabrielle Rose Pavey
Rhiannon Claire Pea
Eduardo Quintana
Caleb Lewis Rector
Kara Renee Reece
Lance Foster Reed
Katie Ripberger
Garrett Michael Rogers
Andrew Charles Smiley
Olivia Marie Smith
Tyler Gregory Smith
Charles Joseph Sterrett
Dylan Marley Tellas
Abagale Rose Trimnell
Lucas Jamin Vaughn
Joshua Andrew Wainwright
Claire Diane Waits
Cassandra Rose Welter
Isabell Lynn Westphal
Parker Michael Wicker
Eli Benjamin Winzenread
Grade 10
Hailey Dawn Abell
Hannah LeShea Aylsworth
Morgan Riley Beard
Xadrian David Lee Begley
Madison Renae Branson
Charlee Rylane Marie Branum
Cameron Adam Brewer
Kendra AnnMarie Buckley
Indya Oceana Burnett
Matthew Paul Cameron
Owen Russell Clark
Daniel Alan Day
Trent Lee Earlywine
Shrayder Neal Fischer
Brody Keith Fox
Gavin Clifford Fox
Annabella Marlene Gossett
Audrey Caitlyn Gulley
Macie Nicole Gurley
Samara Kay Hankins
Amity Kathleen Herrington
Trevor Lee Hunter
Sasha Cadence Jablonski
Emilee Renae Jackman
Grace Elizabeth Jarman
Keyera Aiyana Jenkins
Elijah Thomas Jobe
Sofia Erendira Kemple
Carlie Star Kuhn
Araceli Leon
Trevor Keith Linville
Jenna Renea Miller
Mekena Morgan
Kameron Eric Morton
Briley Nicole Munchel
Tristan Lee Norris
Yanitza Lynn Norvell
Konner Scott Parsley
Brayden Lee Peters
Grace Alison Pharis
Leah Lilian Raider
Ashton James Reece
Kelby Renee Roberts
Joshua Lee Schilling
Hannah Danielle Selby
Jensen Allyn Smith
Ashleigh Rose Spaeth
Nicholas Gabriel Dean Stephen
Katherine June Tabeling
Dylan Robert Thompson
Jackson Jay Tracy
Cynthia Ann Tush
Austin Matthew Vance
Olivia Marie Wehr
Ashley Elizabeth Whitham
Isabella Rose Wilson
Bradon Leo Yeend
Molly Jane Zachery
Grade 11
John Nicholas Alexander
Elizabeth Breanna Amos
Alan D Busche
Madilyn Elise Culp
Cora Ann Custer
Jaelynn Marie Elwell
Audrey Claire Gettinger
Maddison Bailey Gosser
Cameron Allen Jackman
Courtney Leigh Jackman
Kaelan Jane Jones
Kallie Marie Kennedy
Lillian Alyse Krodel
Meredith Lucille Lawrence
Cora Lou Legere
Kylee Marie Macy
Annika Mae Marlow
Kaylyn Joy Marsh
Rochelle Dianne Meyers
Hayden William Miller
Grace Audrey Muir
Cora Faith Owens
Nicholas Michael Pavey
Emma Claire Philpot
Makayla Casey Queen
Meghan Renee Reed
Alyssa Dawn Richey
Lillian Nell Robinson
Alexa Sue Schwendenman
Adam Michael Sizemore
Jenna Elizabeth Smith
Samuel Bradley Smith
Savanah Lynn Snow
Jonathan David Starke
Hannah A Strain
John Carter Tague
Cassidy Olivia Tellas
Anne Marie Thoman
Katie Lynn Thoman
Lillian Grace Truster
Sophie Marie Wesling
Savannah Elaine Westphal
Harrison Keith Wicker
Olivia Rose Yager
Grade 12
Nicholas Otis Amos
Maci Marie Applegate
Keith Alan Bacon
Addison Maria Ballenger
Heath William Barada
Jama Alyssa Barnes
Adam Justin Cooper Bousman
Abby Marie Buckley
Carly May Buckley
Jacob Robert Carroll
Kaitlyn Paige Cheek
Jacob Andrew Clark
Zach Alex Click
Jayda Lenoa Crowdus
Carley Elizabeth Cudworth
Nicholas LeeAaron Culley
Shepard Ross Cupp
Ty Cordell Cupp
Bailey W Davidson
Keelen Anthony DeJesus
Micah Jaden Diekan
Maximus Garrett Disney
Olivia Grace Dora
Devan Brooke Draper
Alexis Grace Fenimore
Josie Christine Fields
Alexis Kalyn Fizer
Lilyann Olivia Fowler
Jeremiah Lowell Geise
Joleigh May Geise
Annie Elizabeth Hadley
Emily Victoria Hadley
Kendra Marie Hamilton
Josiah Hay
Abigail Jane Herbert
Emma Elizabeth Hughes
Caleb Michael Jessup
Carley Paige Jobe
Kirstyn Malibu Ketchum
Mikaylee Kaye Knecht
Caleb Michael Krodel
Addyson Rose Lanane
Autumn Lavon Mardis
Levi Chase Marlatt
Morgan Kay McGee
Jaeda Claire Miller
Morgan Faith Miller
Nicholas Aaron Neuman
Hunter Keenan Norris
Jaylen Eugene Owens
Abby Rose Ratekin
James Dylan Romans
Joseph O'Brian Sheehan
Paige Noel Sherman
Kaitlyn Nicole Shook
Juliana Gene Simmermon
Samantha Dawn Smith
Samuel James Sterrett
Ashley Nicole Todd
Jacob Grayson Vance
Josie Ray Wagner
Alex James Wainwright
Sheridan Paige Warner
Casey Jo Wood
Lexey Marie Yager
Lily Marie Yager
Katelyn Irene Yeend
-Information provided.
