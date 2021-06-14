RUSHVILLE - The staff at Rushville Consolidated High School take great pleasure in announcing the Honor Roll for the second semester grading period. In order to be on the semester honor roll, a student must have at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester average. The staff is proud of these students’ accomplishments and look forward to continued excellence. Their accomplishments are even more impressive considering that they achieved this recognition in context of an ongoing pandemic.

2nd Semester Honor Roll

Grade 9

Lanea Mary Adams

Mallory Renae Angle

Katelyn Marie Asher

Josie Liang Ballenger

Elijah Jacob Biggs

Landon Cole Browning

Owen Garrett Buckley

Jocelyn Lynn Cain

Olivia Marie Cain

Quentin Gallagher Cain

Matthew Connor Clark

Kaden Lee Collis

Daniel Owen Corn

Jacob Riley Crowder

Nathan Reed Dora

Sophia Jean Dora

Nicholas David Durand

Justin Douglas Foreman

Kylie Danielle Gray

Carter Jace Allen Hamilton

Madison Rose Hankins

Kylee Marie Herbert

Joseph Ezekiel Hubbard

Hali Daniella Keller

Ericka Lynn Kuhn

Charity Ann Lauderdale

Promise Sue Leining

Brittney Dawn Mahan

Alexus Ann McGuire

John Andrew McKee

Cecilia Poppy Meo

Brody Allen Miller

Harper David Miller

William Austin Miller

Evan Moore

Mia Alexandra Norvell

Kiley Renee Parsley

Chelsie Mari Patterson

Gabrielle Rose Pavey

Rhiannon Claire Pea

Eduardo Quintana

Caleb Lewis Rector

Kara Renee Reece

Lance Foster Reed

Katie Ripberger

Garrett Michael Rogers

Andrew Charles Smiley

Olivia Marie Smith

Tyler Gregory Smith

Charles Joseph Sterrett

Dylan Marley Tellas

Abagale Rose Trimnell

Lucas Jamin Vaughn

Joshua Andrew Wainwright

Claire Diane Waits

Cassandra Rose Welter

Isabell Lynn Westphal

Parker Michael Wicker

Eli Benjamin Winzenread

Grade 10

Hailey Dawn Abell

Hannah LeShea Aylsworth

Morgan Riley Beard

Xadrian David Lee Begley

Madison Renae Branson

Charlee Rylane Marie Branum

Cameron Adam Brewer

Kendra AnnMarie Buckley

Indya Oceana Burnett

Matthew Paul Cameron

Owen Russell Clark

Daniel Alan Day

Trent Lee Earlywine

Shrayder Neal Fischer

Brody Keith Fox

Gavin Clifford Fox

Annabella Marlene Gossett

Audrey Caitlyn Gulley

Macie Nicole Gurley

Samara Kay Hankins

Amity Kathleen Herrington

Trevor Lee Hunter

Sasha Cadence Jablonski

Emilee Renae Jackman

Grace Elizabeth Jarman

Keyera Aiyana Jenkins

Elijah Thomas Jobe

Sofia Erendira Kemple

Carlie Star Kuhn

Araceli Leon

Trevor Keith Linville

Jenna Renea Miller

Mekena Morgan

Kameron Eric Morton

Briley Nicole Munchel

Tristan Lee Norris

Yanitza Lynn Norvell

Konner Scott Parsley

Brayden Lee Peters

Grace Alison Pharis

Leah Lilian Raider

Ashton James Reece

Kelby Renee Roberts

Joshua Lee Schilling

Hannah Danielle Selby

Jensen Allyn Smith

Ashleigh Rose Spaeth

Nicholas Gabriel Dean Stephen

Katherine June Tabeling

Dylan Robert Thompson

Jackson Jay Tracy

Cynthia Ann Tush

Austin Matthew Vance

Olivia Marie Wehr

Ashley Elizabeth Whitham

Isabella Rose Wilson

Bradon Leo Yeend

Molly Jane Zachery

Grade 11

John Nicholas Alexander

Elizabeth Breanna Amos

Alan D Busche

Madilyn Elise Culp

Cora Ann Custer

Jaelynn Marie Elwell

Audrey Claire Gettinger

Maddison Bailey Gosser

Cameron Allen Jackman

Courtney Leigh Jackman

Kaelan Jane Jones

Kallie Marie Kennedy

Lillian Alyse Krodel

Meredith Lucille Lawrence

Cora Lou Legere

Kylee Marie Macy

Annika Mae Marlow

Kaylyn Joy Marsh

Rochelle Dianne Meyers

Hayden William Miller

Grace Audrey Muir

Cora Faith Owens

Nicholas Michael Pavey

Emma Claire Philpot

Makayla Casey Queen

Meghan Renee Reed

Alyssa Dawn Richey

Lillian Nell Robinson

Alexa Sue Schwendenman

Adam Michael Sizemore

Jenna Elizabeth Smith

Samuel Bradley Smith

Savanah Lynn Snow

Jonathan David Starke

Hannah A Strain

John Carter Tague

Cassidy Olivia Tellas

Anne Marie Thoman

Katie Lynn Thoman

Lillian Grace Truster

Sophie Marie Wesling

Savannah Elaine Westphal

Harrison Keith Wicker

Olivia Rose Yager

Grade 12

Nicholas Otis Amos

Maci Marie Applegate

Keith Alan Bacon

Addison Maria Ballenger

Heath William Barada

Jama Alyssa Barnes

Adam Justin Cooper Bousman

Abby Marie Buckley

Carly May Buckley

Jacob Robert Carroll

Kaitlyn Paige Cheek

Jacob Andrew Clark

Zach Alex Click

Jayda Lenoa Crowdus

Carley Elizabeth Cudworth

Nicholas LeeAaron Culley

Shepard Ross Cupp

Ty Cordell Cupp

Bailey W Davidson

Keelen Anthony DeJesus

Micah Jaden Diekan

Maximus Garrett Disney

Olivia Grace Dora

Devan Brooke Draper

Alexis Grace Fenimore

Josie Christine Fields

Alexis Kalyn Fizer

Lilyann Olivia Fowler

Jeremiah Lowell Geise

Joleigh May Geise

Annie Elizabeth Hadley

Emily Victoria Hadley

Kendra Marie Hamilton

Josiah Hay

Abigail Jane Herbert

Emma Elizabeth Hughes

Caleb Michael Jessup

Carley Paige Jobe

Kirstyn Malibu Ketchum

Mikaylee Kaye Knecht

Caleb Michael Krodel

Addyson Rose Lanane

Autumn Lavon Mardis

Levi Chase Marlatt

Morgan Kay McGee

Jaeda Claire Miller

Morgan Faith Miller

Nicholas Aaron Neuman

Hunter Keenan Norris

Jaylen Eugene Owens

Abby Rose Ratekin

James Dylan Romans

Joseph O'Brian Sheehan

Paige Noel Sherman

Kaitlyn Nicole Shook

Juliana Gene Simmermon

Samantha Dawn Smith

Samuel James Sterrett

Ashley Nicole Todd

Jacob Grayson Vance

Josie Ray Wagner

Alex James Wainwright

Sheridan Paige Warner

Casey Jo Wood

Lexey Marie Yager

Lily Marie Yager

Katelyn Irene Yeend

