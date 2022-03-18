RUSHVILLE - As students at Rushville Consolidated High School set out for spring break, several students were honored for positive behavior with this week's Lion's SHARE award.
Coach Sliger nominated Jayden Roosa, Railyn Combs and Dylan Thompson.
Coach Sliger said Jayden is always one of the first ones to class and school. Jayden demonstrates tremendous effort in class, he volunteers to help others, he encourages other students, and he leads by example.
Coach Sliger said Railyn puts forth tremendous effort in class, she leads by example, and she is always willing to help other students with technique or encouragement.
Coach Sliger said Dylan is a reliable self-starter. He is early, never late. He has an excellent work ethic. Dylan is fantastic about motivating others and offering assistance to anyone and everyone.
Mrs. Lemmons nominated Kyleigh Glandon and Ethan Manlief.
Mrs. Lemmons said Kyleigh embodies a positive mindset. She trusts the process in speech class, which means that she takes risks and demonstrates bravery. Kyleigh has a very strong work ethic.
Mrs. Lemmons said Ethan embodies perseverance. Ethan has worked very hard to get caught up. Ethan is calm and collected even when working in a very stressful situation.
Ms. Baker nominated Jacob Moore and Alexis Spivey.
Ms. Baker said Alexis is constantly demonstrating effort in her class. Alexis always gives her best effort and she frequently goes beyond what is required. Alexis is always eager to learn.
Ms. Baker said while some seniors begin to check out this time of year, Jacob is still pushing forward. Jacob is on top of things in class and he is a true joy to teach.
Pictured you will see: Ethan, Kyleigh, Alexis and Jayden. Separately you will see Railyn and Dylan. Unfortunately we could not get a picture of Jacob.
-Information provided.
