RUSHVILLE - Rushville Consolidated High School celebrated Homecoming Week with a few adjustments due to COVID-19. This week is a celebration and the students and faculty members look forward to the week each year.
With health concerns and guidelines in place for keeping everyone safe, RCHS adapted some of the traditional events and postponed others in a hope to have them later in the school year.
Along with the activities, RCHS also recognized several students for positive actions and positive impacts on the student body with the weekly Lion’s SHARE awards.
Eduardo Quintana was nominated by Mrs. Kemple for helping fellow students with classwork and for consistently displaying kindness and compassion.
Austin Kennedy was nominated by Mrs. Wainwright for his willingness to participate in class all of the time. Austin also helped another student catch up on some notes and he generates positive energy regularly.
Robbie Fairchild was nominated by Mrs. Schultz for displaying tremendous personal responsibility in completing assignments, and even reaching out diligently and doing "rock star" work on her latest art project. Robbie is quite the artist.
Mrs. Philpot nominated Shelly Farley. Shelly has an excellent attitude and outlook and her enthusiasm is contagious. Shelly also helped a student in need recently.
Mrs. Sherwood nominated Haley Shoffner. Mrs. Sherwood says that Haley is growing so much everyday. Specifically, Haley has shown growth in her communication skills and in her persistence and determination.
