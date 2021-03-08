RUSHVILLE - The Lion’s SHARE program at Rushville Consolidated High School brings a spotlight to students setting good examples and exhibiting positive behavior at school.
Each week, staff members at RCHS nominate students who go above and beyond to be a positive factor.
Here are the winners drawn this week for the honor.
- Matthew Clark was nominated by Mrs. Orme. Mrs. Orme said that Matthew deserves a Lion's SHARE award because of his dedication to school work and because he earns good grades. Mrs. Orme also said that Matthew exhibits good teamwork and effort. He is always aware of when a classmate or teacher needs assistance; whether it be working with a teammate during an activity or helping put equipment away at the end of class. Matthew always has a positive attitude.
- Jerron Taylor was nominated by Mr. Bitner. Mr. Bitner said Jerron can be counted on for doing the right thing. Mr. Bitner said that Jerron is responsible and he recently helped Mr. Bitner keep a bad situation from getting worse.
- Harper Miller was nominated by Mr. Hedrick due to his Effort, positive leadership, and his willingness to build solid Relationships. Mr. Hedrick said that Harper shows tremendous courage and he isn't afraid to take charge. Harper always helps other students with their form and workouts. Even though he is only a freshman, he has no trouble leading the class.
- Lexi Morris received a nomination from Ms. Risselman for her Scholarship and Effort. During a recent parner project, Lexi modeled the way the project should be done. She gave an outstanding effort and stayed on task and worked well with her peers.
- Cathryn Hauk was nominated by Mrs. Kaster. Mrs. Kaster is amazed by Cathryn's ability to endure some serious challenges. Her persistence, perseverance, and willingness to take the initiative paid off. Mrs. Kaster also loves that Cathryn asks questions and gets things done.
- Kaiden Gabbard was nominated by Ms. Rosario because of his strong desire to learn and gain knowledge. She also said that he is active in class. He has an excellent attitude and participates voluntarily time and time again.
