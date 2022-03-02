RUSHVILLE - Recently, students within the broadcasting program at Rushville Consolidated High School submitted several projects to the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters. On Tuesday, finalists in the competition were announced.
Cameron Jackman, Sam Smith, Carter Tague, Makayla Queen, Araceli Leon and Jensen Smith were all recognized as finalists for the IASB contest. The categories that the students placed in are not yet revealed. Students will travel to the University of Indianapolis on March 14 to find out the final results.
The categories that submissions were completed are Short Film submitted by Cameron Jackman, Sam Smith, Carter Tague, Makayla Queen and many more students.
Carter Tague also submitted a project for Radio Play-by-Play. Makayla Queen also submitted a project for News Anchor. Araceli Leon and Jensen Smith submitted a Radio Talk Show project. IASB also stated that two more categories are still awaiting final results so there could be more names and projects that join this list.
"This is a tremendous accomplishment, to my knowledge the last RCHS finalist for the IASB competition came in 2016. I am very proud of all these students. This group of students were some of the very first students that bought into what I was trying to do with the program from day one. This group, as well as others, has always been willing to go above and beyond what I ask. Whether that be in Lions Live, live streaming, or a project for the school. They always get the job done and do so at a high level," RCHS teacher Mr. Bentley noted.
-Information provided.
