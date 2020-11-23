RUSHVILLE – Despite the interruption of the current pandemic and students being moved to eLearning, Rushville Consolidated High School students continue to work hard, battle through the adversity and shine bright with good behavior and positive attitudes.
The Lion’s SHARE program in November and December is sponsored by MillDrill, Inc. The company’s generosity will allow this program to continue for the weeks and months to come.
With the students in eLearning, Mr. Mendoza and Mr. Hedrick made home deliveries to this week’s winners.
“To all of our students who have been staying in a healthy routine, communicating with your teachers and completing assignments, great work. You may not see it right now, but you are developing grit, mental toughness, self-discipline and time management skills. No matter what path you choose in life, these traits will help you get the Lion’s SHARE,” Mendoza shared.
“To our parents and guardians who have stayed positive, motivated your children and stressed the importance of continuing an education, great work. The eLeaning would not be successful without our parents leading the way. To our teachers who continue to assign meaningful, rigorous and engaging work, while also showing some compassion, great work. Thank you for continuing to grow, adapt and love our students,” Mendoza added.
The MillDrill, Inc. Lion’s SHARE winners for this week are:
- She nominated them all because of their dedication. She had 100% attendance and participation with this group.
- Jaylen was nominated by Mrs. Carmony. Mrs. Carmony noted that Jaylen has shown a tremendous work ethic during eLearning. He is staying on top of his assignments and communicating very well.
- Mikaylee was nominated by Mr. Haney. Mr. Haney says that Mikalee is very helpful and kind. She consistently goes out of her way to help others, and she is very hard working.
- Abby Herbert. Abby was nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Mrs. Schultz was blown away when Abby took the time to complete an eLearning ink and wash drawing. She even took a photo of her phenomenal work and sent it to Mrs. Schultz.
- Justin was nominated by Mrs. Lemmons and Ms. Scanlan. Mrs. Lemmons calls Justin her Beta tester. She can always count on him to give her feedback about links, videos, posts, assignments, and other technical eLearning things. Ms. Scanlan says that Justin is really staying on top of his work, his Algebra work especially. High level math can be challenging any time, but it is especially challenging during eLearning. Justin has been doing an excellent job of communicating with Ms. Scanlan.
- Aaron was nominated by Ms. Baker. Ms. Baker is amazed by Aaron’s passion for coding. She said that he is leaps and bounds ahead in class, and he is always going above and beyond on projects. This kid is a self starter and really knows how to push himself.
- Kelly was nominated by Ms. Lester. Ms. Lester says that Kelly has been a joy to work with during eLearning. She isn’t afraid to ask for help, she comes to Google Meets prepared with questions, and she is continuing to take her learning very seriously.
