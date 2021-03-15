RUSHVILLE - Spring seems to be bringing out the best in the students at Rushville Consolidated High School as another week provided numerous nominations for the Lion’s SHARE awards.
With a box full of nominations, RCHS Dean of Students Mark Mendoza announced the following winners for this week.
- Ms. Monk said that Summer Stanley is simply amazing. Summer provides so much help in the library. She volunteers during SRT, she is thoughtful, and Summer goes beyond Ms. Monk's expectations. Ms. Monk said she could not run SRT in the library without Summer.
- Mrs. Hamilton reported that Emma Philpot went above and beyond recently. Emma stopped what she was doing and helped Mrs. Hamilton clean up after a recent lab left quite the mess.
- Ms. Risselman noticed that Alec Evans spreads positivity everywhere he goes. Ms. Risselman also said that Alec has an excellent work ethic and he has the ability to create good relationships with his peers and teachers.
- Ms. Kemple loves Ian Seyfferle's determination and dedication to academics. She said that Ian comes to her room before school and during SRT in order to catch up on his work.
- Ms. Lester gave Byron Pavey a glowing review. She said he exemplifies what it means to be a friend. He is kind, supportive, and helpful. Last week, Byron comforted a friend by displaying empathy and patience. Byron exhibits tremendous character and represents the best of RCHS.
- Mrs. Lemmons and Ms. Edwards both had wonderful things to say about Kat Webb. Mrs. Lemmons was overjoyed when Kat added inflection and enthusiasm when she was reading a role in Romeo and Juliet. Mrs. Lemmons said that Kat's extra effort made the play so fun and helped the entire class understand the play better. Ms. Edwards said that Kat works very hard and participates in biology every day. Ms. Edwards also says that Kat volunteers to help her peers on a constant basis.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.