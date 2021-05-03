RUSHVILLE - April showers bring...Lion's SHARE winners. If the soggy days had you down this week, the positive actions of these students will certainly brighten your day.
Here are the Lion’s SHARE winners for the week.
- Richard Barnes was nominated by Mrs. Lemmons. Mrs. Lemons said that Richard is the epitome of Scholarship and Effort. Richard's work ethic and perseverance are unmatched. Richards also knows how to build and sustain healthy Relationships. He is kind to all staff and students.
- Lillian Bow was nominated by Mrs. Kemple. Mrs. Kemple was recently filling in for another teacher and said that Lily was a huge help. Lilly went from student to student, explaining assignments and helping her classmates.
- Kylee Macy was nominated by Mrs. Fenimore. Mrs. Fenimore just had to give Kylee a shout out for her persistence and perseverance in Trigonometry. Kylee has sacrificed many SRTs for better comprehension of the difficult material.
- Maci Applegate was nominated by Mrs. Wainwright. Mrs. Wainwright was impressed and proud when Maci went out of her way to help another student who was struggling on her assignments.
- Gabe Armstrong was nominated by Mrs. Hedrick. Mrs. Hedrick said that Gabe takes the initiative and helps his teachers and peers. Gabe is a very hard worker. He sets goals and pursues them. Mrs. Hedrick is also impressed at how responsible and diligent Gabe is.
- Havana Brown was nominated by Mrs. Fenimore. Mrs. Fenimore is very impressed by Havana's determination to do well in math. Havana goes to Mrs. Fenimore for SRT and she stays after school for the 9th Block Math Learning lab sessions. Havana is eager as well. She is always asking, "What's next?" Outstanding dedication to achievement.
