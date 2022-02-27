RUSHVILLE - Students at Rushville Consolidated High School continue to strive and to demonstrate positive behavior and interactions with fellow students and staff.
The Lion's SHARE program weekly rewards those efforts.
Here are this week's winners.
- Ashton Hammond, Bryce Berkemeier and Ashton Reese were all nominated by Coach Marlow. Coach Marlow was very impressed that they volunteered to help her with some very difficult tasks. The tasks ranged from carrying supplies to shoveling snow to helping the custodial staff. Coach Marlow greatly appreciates their kindness and thoughtfulness and their tremendous work ethic.
- Jose Leon was nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Mrs. Schultz was totally humbled by Jose’s willingness to reach out to help another student and her sister. Jose is an excellent student. Mrs. Schultz said Jose’s compassion, kindness and knowledge are absolutely worthy of praise.
- Sarah Williams was nominated by Mrs. Carmony. Mrs. Carmony was very impressed when Sarah shared her chocolate chip cookies with another lab crew. Sarah demonstrates kindness and compassion for others on a daily basis and that is a vital contribution to Mrs. Carmony‘s class.
