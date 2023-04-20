RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Rotary Top 10 Banquet was held April 16. Ten students of each class are honored annually by the Rushville Rotary for their academic success.
Rush County Schools Superintendent Jim Jameson opened the event and then handed it over to Rushville Rotary and school board member Dr. Steve Sickbert for the call to order.
Rushville Consolidated High School’s Principal Rob Hadley gave a speech to the top 10 members on continuing their success outside of high school by sharing what he learned during his time at RCHS to close out the event.
Freshman Top 10 Members include: Jasmine Lee Cooper, Olivia Marie Cooper, Conner Jacen DeWitt, Makenna Grace Ripberger, Rebecca Michelle Tabeling, Catherine Grace Neuman, Kaleb Wayne Amos, Mikayla Ann Herbert, Chloe Alaine Pickett, Sam Pavey.
Sophomores: Heidi Elizabeth Stanley, Trisha Marie Morgan, Audrey Ellen Angle, Aundrea Berkemeier, Janna Brooke Lawler, Emma Grace Bowles, Carter Bryant Barnes, Brooke Means, Natalie Rose Cooper, Jacob Cowan Branson.
Juniors: Katie Ripberger, Gabrielle Rose Pavey, Jocelyn Lynn Cain, Parker Michael Wicker, Sophia Jean Dora, Kiley Renee Parsley, Quentin Gallagher Cain, Mia Alexandra Norvell, Mallory Renae Angle, Evan Moore.
Seniors: Isabella Rose Wilson, Konner Scott Parsley, Audrey Caitlyn Gulley, Matthew Paul Cameron, Ashton James Reece, Brody Keith Fox, Cynthia Ann Tush, Sofia Erendira Kemple, Madison Renae Branson, Kelby Renee Roberts.
Top 10 members are commended for their excellence and perseverance in their academics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.