RUSHVILLE - Each year, the Rushville Rotary Club honors the Top Ten students in each grade level at Rushville Consolidated High School.
This year's celebration ceremony was held in the RCHS Cafeteria on Sunday, May 2.
The Top 10 Seniors for 2021 are Keith Bacon, Emily Hadley, Caleb Jessup, Caleb Krodel, Levi Marlatt, Jaeda Miller, Nicholas Neuman, Abby Ratekin, Samuel Sterrett and Lexey Yager.
The Top 10 for the Junior class are Meredith Lawrence, Annika Marlow, Kaylyn Marsh, Meghan Reed, Lillian Robinson, Alexa Schwendenman, Hannah Strain, Jonathan Starke, Katie Thoman and Olivia Yager.
For the Sophomores, the Top 10 are Madison Branson, Shrayder Fischer, Brody Fox, Audrey Gulley, Sophia Kemple, Konner Parsley, Ashton Reece, Kelby Roberts, Cynthia Tush and Isabella Rose.
The Top 10 Freshman are Jocelyn Cain, Quentin Cain, Sophia Dora, Kylie Gray, Ericka Kuhn, Kiley Parsley, Gabrielle Pavey, Caleb Rector, Katie Ripberger and Claire Waits.
