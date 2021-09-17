RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Consolidated High School Vocational Building will be renamed at a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Honoring former agriculture teacher Mr. Kenneth Brashaber, the Vocational Building will be renamed the Agri-Science Building and Kenneth Brashaber FFA Leadership Center.
The dedication ceremony will be at 1501 N. Sexton Street, Rushville. The ceremony will be followed by a reception including a tour of the building and refreshments.
Former FFA members are encouraged to bring their FFA jackets. For more information on the dedication ceremony, call the Rushville FFA at (765) 932-5313.
The RCHS vocational building opened its doors in 1978. Since then, agriculture instructors and FFA advisors have been teaching students about various agriculture subjects, such as crops, livestock, horticulture, welding, and animal science.
Being a former instructor and advisor himself, students of Brashaber recalled that he held students accountable and allowed students to get the best out of their education without fail. He had many successful crops, soils, and livestock judging teams and led RCHS students to national level competitions.
Brashaber is passionate about agriculture, FFA, and the success of students. Additionally, Brashaber contributes to the Rush County Community Foundation, and the Ken Brashaber FFA Scholarship continues to help current students to get the education they need to be successful.
-Information provided.
