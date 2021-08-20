RUSHVILLE – Ken Brashaber, former agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor at RCHS, will be honored at the renaming of the RCHS vocational building.
Brashaber’s dedication and desire to teach agriculture students for numerous years will be recognized at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the vocational building.
The RCHS Agriculture Department and the Rushville FFA will be renaming the vocational building to the Agriscience Building and Kenneth Brashaber FFA Leadership Center. Attendees will be able to take a tour of the building and enjoy refreshments while honoring Brashaber’s commitment to education.
The RCHS vocational building opened its doors in 1978. Since then, agriculture instructors and FFA advisors have been teaching students about various agriculture subjects, such as crops, livestock, horticulture, welding, and animal science.
Being a former instructor and advisor himself, students of Brashaber recalled that he held students accountable and allowed students to get the best out of their education without fail. He had many successful crops, soils, and livestock judging teams and led RCHS students to national level competitions.
Brashaber is passionate about agriculture, FFA, and the success of students. Additionally, Brashaber contributes to the Rush County Community Foundation, and the Ken Brashaber FFA Scholarship continues to help current students to get the education they need to be successful.
The renaming of the vocational building is open to all members of the community to come and celebrate this significant event. Former and current FFA members are encouraged to bring their FFA jackets.
Please call the Rushville FFA at 765-932-5313 for more information.
