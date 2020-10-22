RUSHVILLE – Camila Gonzalez, a senior, is joining Rushville Consolidated High School as a foreign exchange student this year from Mexico. For those students who attended RCHS last year, you will remember a familiar name. Camila’s sister is Flor Gonzalez. An interesting fact about Camila is that she has a twin sister, who is participating in a foreign exchange program at a school in Illinois.
Back in Mexico, Camila has played volleyball and soccer. Camila is also following Mr. Hadley’s advice and getting involved in activities at RCHS. She is currently participating in International Club and the Spanish Conversational Club.
When asked what her favorite part about RCHS is, Camila said she, “likes all of the staff, the sports that RCHS has to offer, and the food.” Camila says that she does not have a dislike about attending RCHS.
In the community, Camila told me that she likes the people and the Mexican restaurants, her favorite being El Reparo. She said she wishes that Rushville could offer more sit-down restaurants.
