RUSHVILLE – The Rush County Humane Society will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at the new Rushville Animal Shelter, 650 Van Sickle St. in Rushville.
This is an important meeting for all individuals concerned with the care of animals in Rushville and Rush County.
According to information provided by Fred Philips, DVM, the RCHuS is looking to finish a multi-use surgical room and a front office space at the animal shelter. The RCHuS was not selected for a recent grant and the discussion of the meeting will surround how to get the rooms usable.
One of the main benefits to this surgical space at the Rushville Animal Shelter is that it will be dedicated to spay and neuter of homeless animals. The hope is that this will aid in the adoption process since the procedure will already be done.
New Indiana law requires shelters to adopt out only previously spayed/neutered animals. At this time, the Rushville Animal Shelter has to transport animals as far as Lafayette to find spay/neuter services at a low cost. If the rooms can be finished at the animal shelter, work on the animals can stay in Rush County and be done more efficiently.
RCHuS is a 501 © 3 NOT-FOR-PROFIT organization. Donations can be made to help with this project by sending a tax deductible contribution to Rush County Humane Society, c/o Sheila Berry, Treasurer, 3808 W. US HWY 52, Rushville, IN 46173.
