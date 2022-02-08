RUSHVILLE — The Rush County School Board is looking into a proposed plan that would change the voting districts for board members.
Currently, the seven member board is voted on in seven electoral districts with one member from each district elected. The entire county votes for all seven member nominations.
The proposed plan would change from the seven electoral districts to one at-large member and three electoral districts with two members selected from each district.
RCS Board President Tammy Jackman said the Board’s thoughts were that this was a way to get away from the entire county voting for all seven members. The proposed plan would still have representation from throughout the county, but voters would just be voting for the candidates in their district and the at-large candidate. All the districts have to be within a certain percentage of each other to ensure similar or equal size.
The Board hopes this will encourage more people to participate in running for board member positions.
The Plan
Pursuant to Indiana Code § 20-23-8-14, notice is hereby given by the Rush County Schools Board of School Trustees that on January 10, 2022, the School Board approved a resolution proposing changes in the school board organization plan (“Plan”) to include election of school board members in conjunction with a general election, as required by current statute, and to reconfigure School Board seats from the current seven (7) electoral districts (with (1) one member elected from each district) to one (1) at large member and three (3) electoral districts (with two (2) members elected from each district) as follows.
The School Corporation shall be divided into three (3) electoral districts and one (1) At Large seat, as follows:
- - All of Union, Washington, Center, and Jackson Townships, along with Rushville City Precinct 1 and Rushville Township Precinct 7. Beginning with the 2022 General Election, the registered voters of this District shall elect two (2) members to the Board of School Trustees. The initial term of one (1) of the members (the seat established in current Policy B1020 as District 5) shall be a two (2) year transitional term, commencing January 1, 2023, with four (4) year terms thereafter, in order to establish staggered four (4) year terms for this District on a permanent basis. The term of the other member elected from this District (the seat established in current Policy B1020 as District 1) shall be a four (4) year term commencing January 1, 2023.
- – All of Orange, Noble, Richland, and Anderson Townships, along with Rushville City Precinct 2. Beginning with the 2024 General Election, the registered voters of this District shall elect two (2) members to the Board of School Trustees The initial term of one (1) of the members District (the seat established in current Policy B1020 as District 3) shall be a two (2) year transitional term, commencing January 1, 2025, in order to establish staggered four (4) year terms on a permanent basis. The term of the other member elected from this District (the seat established in current Policy B1020 as District 4) shall be a four (4) year term commencing January 1, 2025.
- – All of Walker and Posey Townships, along with Rushville City Precinct 3 and Rushville Township Precinct 8. The registered voters of this District shall elect two (2) members to the Board of School Trustees for a term of four (4) years. The first/transitional term under this Plan for the seat established in current Policy B1020 as District 2 will be a four (4) year term commencing January 1, 2023. The first/transitional term under this Plan for the seat established in current Policy B1020 as District 7 will be a four (4) year term commencing January 2, 2025.
Beginning with the 2024 General Election, one (1) At Large Member shall be elected from within the Rush County Schools boundaries without regard to districts. The registered voters of the School Corporation shall elect the At Large Member (the seat established in current Policy B1020 as District 6) for a term of four (4) years, which commences January 1, 2026.
All other aspects of the existing plan would remain unchanged.
If the Board votes to approve these changes, the public would have a way of remonstrating.
Following Board approval and publication of a legal advertisement detailing the proposal, voters residing within the overall boundaries of Rush County Schools would have 120 days to file with the county clerk of court a petition protesting this proposed plan or a petition submitting an alternative plan in accordance with the following parameters:
- A petition protesting the above plan shall be signed by at least 20% of the voters within the school corporation boundaries or 500 voters within the school corporation boundaries, whichever is less.
- A petition submitting an alternative plan shall be signed by at least 20% of the voters within the school corporation boundaries.
A copy of the existing School Board Organizational Plan and January 10, 2022, Resolution are available at the RCS Central Office during regular business hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.