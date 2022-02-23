RUSHVILLE - Rush County Schools held a district wide professional development day on Feb. 18 with Dr. Lori Desautels leading the program.
Dr. Desautels is an assistant professor at Butler University and founded the Educational Neuroscience Symposium. She has presented her work on brain development all over the world and has authored multiple books. While continuing her work in educational neuroscience, she is also co-teaching in a fifth grade classroom.
Rush County School staff members have been conducting a book study on one of Dr. Desautels’ books, Connections Over Compliance. Dr. Desautels shifted the mindset on student behaviors and places a focus on the “why” behind those behaviors in terms of brain development.
Dr. Desautels reminded those in attendance in her presentation and book that stress, trauma and adversity all have an impact on the developing brain and body. She provided preventative brain-aligned strategies and practices to assist students and teachers when our brains are in shut down mode or feeling overwhelmed.
In the morning, teachers enjoyed coffee from local coffee shop Mocha Moose and donuts from Jack’s. Harcourt Outlines designed and printed the notepads and pens given to teachers and staff.
Rush County Schools thanks the following businesses for donating to the teacher raffle that was conducted throughout the day: Anytime Fitness, AutoZone, Beacon Credit Union, Campbell Brothers Auto Sales, Casey’s, El Reparo, Gettinger Family Custom Meats, Pizza King, Rushville Pharmacy, Shell, and Tweedy Lumber.
-Information provided.
