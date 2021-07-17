RUSHVILLE – Rush County Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Vance recently announced the plans for opening of school for the 2021-22 year.
Dr. Vance noted the goal for the 2021-22 school year is to operate as normal as possible while continuing to keep students and staff safe and healthy. Several steps from last year’s plan will still be in place, however, there will be some changes.
Changes
- Masks – The wearing of masks at school is optional, but encouraged for those who have not been vaccinated.
- Masks on buses will be required per federal mandate at this time.
- Social distancing when possible in classrooms, and other areas.
- Individuals who test positive or experience symptoms should stay home for a minimum of 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test result.
- When a positive case is discovered, RCS will still contact trace (for those within three feet for 15 minutes). Available options:
- Parents may wish to quarantine their child for seven days if no symptoms appear, with precautions, and a negative test; 10 days with precautions; or 14 days without testing or precautions.
- Individuals may attend school under the following circumstances:
- No symptoms appear
- Must wear a mask for five consecutive school days
- If symptoms do appear, the individual must stay home until symptoms are resolved and no fever for 48 hours without the use of fever reducing medication
- Those who are vaccinated do not need to quarantine, but should monitor for symptoms and isolate if symptoms develop
- RCS will continue to promote hand washing/sanitizing
- Water fountains will be back on, cleaned frequently, and bottle fillers will be encouraged (available in each building)
- Enhanced cleaning will be utilized as much as needed
- Self-screening will still be encouraged
Schools in RCS may have additional guidelines for teachers and students and the plan for reopening is subject to change.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.