RUSHVILLE — The following information was sent to Rush County School students and families by Superintendent Dr. Matt Vance concerning the return to school following the holiday break.
Due to the concern of the spread of COVID-19, Rush County Schools will delay the start of second semester according to the schedule below:
- Jan. 8 – Teacher work day (originally scheduled for Jan. 4)
- Jan. 11 – Students Return, (RCHS will be on a Hybrid Schedule through Jan. 22, information will be sent out to high school families)
- Jan. 13 – Report cards will be issued
- Feb. 12 – Make-Up Day, school in session
- Feb. 15 – Make-Up Day, school in session
- April 2 – Make-Up Day, school in session
- May 25 – Make-Up Day, school in session
- May 26-27 – Teacher work days
This is subject to change as the schools continue to trek through the COVID-19 pandemic.
WCC students will not report until Jan. 11.
Meals will be provided for students from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 6, at BRMS, Milroy, and Arlington.
