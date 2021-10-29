RUSHVILLE - As students in Rush County schools prepare to return to the classroom after fall break, the RCS Board of Trustees announced some changes to the Opening School Plan.
On Tuesday, the Board approved the adjustments to the plan. The changes surround a new system for determining if masks/face coverings will be required at RCS facilities.
RCHS Superintendent Dr. Matt Vance made the announcement to students, families and staff following the meeting.
From this point forward masks/face coverings will required if the following data points are met:
- If a building/corporation reaches 5% of students positive then we would do a mask mandate for that building or corporation for a minimum of two weeks.
- If a building/corporation reaches 20% of students positive, we would look at closure or e-learning for that building/corporation.
The following county data points will be implemented:
- 7 Day County positivity rate >/= 10% - Mandatory Masking in buildings for a minimum of two weeks.
- 7 Day County positivity rate >/= 20% - Possible School Closure/E-Learning
At this time, Rush County does not meet any of these parameters, so masks/face coverings are now recommended, but not required.
This plan is subject to change. Other factors, such as staffing, could impact operations. This will be monitored and reviewed weekly. The federal bus mandate for masks on buses is still in place.
Staff and students who are symptomatic or waiting on test results should stay home. RCS will follow the control measures for contact tracing set by the Indiana Department of Health. Those who are identified as close contacts through contact tracing will be notified and could be subject to quarantine.
The following are ways one can be exempt from quarantine:
- Be fully vaccinated
- If tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days
- When a mask is being worn during the school day by the individual deemed in close contact.
The goal of RCS continues to be keeping students and staff safe and healthy while keeping schools open and as normal as possible.
