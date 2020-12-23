RUSHVILLE - Each year, members of the Rush County Sheriff's Department participate in the No-Shave November and then donate the money collected to different causes throughout the county. The RCSD and Rush County FOP recently donated funds to a local family that is going through a difficult time.
No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming to raise cancer awareness. Participants then donate the money that would have normally been spent on shaving.
To raise the funds, members of the RSCD were allowed to grow beards for a certain time period for a small fee. Those funds were combined with the donation by the FOP and donations from those in the department not participating in the event. A donation was made to the Griffith family from Rushville.
On Dec. 19, Clifton and Heather Griffith’s home caught fire. The blaze destroyed everything inside the residence. Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice made the decision to use this year’s No-Shave November funds to help the Griffiths.
