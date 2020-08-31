RUSH COUNTY - On Aug. 30, in the early morning hours, the Rush County Sheriff’s Department had a female arrive on station with a stab wound. It was reported that the victim and alleged suspect had been in a domestic disturbance at home in which the alleged suspect stabbed the victim.
When officers arrived at the residence to make contact with the alleged suspect, he could not be found inside of the residence. He was later found in a boat outside the residence with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds. He was rushed to Major Hospital in Shelbyville and later died at the hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation at this time and an autopsy has been scheduled.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
-Information provided
