RUSHVILLE — In an effort to raise funds for the Rush County United Fund and comply with social distancing, RCUF is hosting a virtual talent competition for current or former Rush County residents.
Christy Pavey, board president, is collecting the submitted videos. Those will be shared online and individuals will be able to watch and vote for the winners. The votes will cost $5 which goes to RCUF and its effort to help agencies in these trying times.
Contestants should create a three to four minute video in an mp4 file and submit it to rushcounitedfund@yahoo.com. Provide name, email address and phone number and videos must be family appropriate and need to be received by June 7.
Voting will begin at 7 p.m. June 14 and end at midnight June 21. Prizes from Rush County businesses will be given for first, second and third place.
“We know this is a horrible time to fund raise, but the agencies we are helping this year are still in need of our help. The board was looking for unique fundraisers and thought this virtual talent show might work,” Debby Williams, co-executive director, noted.
Agencies that the RCUF has supported already this year include The Boys and Girls Club of Rush County, More for Kids, Senior Citizens Center, Rush County Victims Assistance, Changing Footprints, Rush County Community Assistance and Salvation Army.
Watch rcuf.org and the RCUF Facebook page for instructions. For more information, email rushcounitedfund@yahoo.com.
