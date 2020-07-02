RUSHVILLE — As the world continues to adjust to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of many activities and businesses, Rush County Schools are making plans for re-entry for the 2020-21 academic school year.
RCS has a plan in place and it has been reviewed by the Rush County Health Department and approved by the school board. The complete plan can be found on the RCS website (https://rcs.rushville.k12.in.us/) and, like all plans and guidelines at this unique time, is subject to change as health concerns change.
The plan has RCS opening on the adopted schedule, but if a number of students and employees become ill, it may be necessary to operate with eLearning until it is safe to return to the schools.
RCS will exclude students and employees from school if they test positive for COVID-19. Other factors that could require exclusion include a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.
If a student or employee is excluded from school, they must not have a fever for 72 hours, symptoms have lessened and it has to be 10 days from onset of symptoms in order to return to school.
Masks are not required, but recommended for both students and staff members, but there could be some circumstances in which a mask is required.
RCS has increased the cleaning methods and products that are available to the student and employees. There will also be an isolation room available to anyone displaying symptoms. The water fountains will remain off, but water will be available as needed.
Students and staff members are asked to self-screen daily. If they feel like they have developed symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to not come to school.
For those students riding the bus to and from school, buses will be cleaned after each route. Students will have assigned seats and are encouraged to wear a mask.
For the complete plan, visit the RCS website.
The school system is also looking into virtual options for individual student needs. The number of visitors to school buildings in Rush County will be limited.
The main focus for RCS is the safety and health of the student and staff. If plans need to be changed to make things safer, RCS will make those adjustments.
