GREENSBURG — RE/MAX Tower Greensburg recently announced Douglas Orr as its new Broker/Owner. Orr, an existing agent at RE/MAX Tower, purchased the brokerage from current Broker/Owner Shelley Hadler.
Orr found his passion for the industry after he started investing in real estate in 2014. After nearly a decade at Honda Manufacturing, he decided it was time for a career change. For Orr, deciding to join a RE/MAX brokerage was an easy decision. He started his career at RE/MAX Tower and is excited to take the leap into ownership at an office he cares about deeply.
“RE/MAX agents are widely known to be the most knowledgeable and have the most experience in the industry. When I decided to become an agent, there was no question in my mind what brokerage I wanted to join,” said Orr. “Shelley has done an amazing job building this brokerage, and I look forward to continuing and expanding on the foundation she has laid for our agents and community.”
Current Broker/Owner Shelley Hadler will stay on as a full-time agent and is excited to be a resource to Orr throughout the transition.
“Douglas is the perfect person to continue growing RE/MAX Tower,” she said. “He truly cares about the agents and wants everyone to succeed. I think he will be a fantastic Broker/Owner.”
