GREENSBURG – As of our 5 p.m. press deadline Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives was still considering two articles of impeachment brought against U.S. President Donald Trump.
Through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/GreensburgDailyNews), we asked, “What are your thoughts regarding the U.S. House of Representatives considering impeachment of President Donald Trump?”
What follows are some of the responses we received. They have not been edited for grammar or spelling. Comments that required visiting a second screen because of length are limited to what appeared on the first screen.
A.J. Miller: I think it’s horrifying that we have leadership in the Senate that is willing to openly side with the president before the impeachment is even handed down. We are supposed to have checks and balances in the three branches of government. Regardless of whether or not you feel the president should be removed from office, he should be given a fair trial in the senate, not a stacked deck.
Denny Reckard: I hope the people that agree with it enjoy seeing their tax money spent for this circus.
Mike Schmidt: Pass the popcorn..... It is so much fun and entertaining watching the Democrat Party commit political suicide. Americans have been waiting for this day for such a long time. Anyone want to take a guess at what our third political party will be named?
Melanie Isaacs Hoffman: Well so far I think the Senate and Congress have made a complete mess of the whole impeachment thing. I thing so many lies have been told on both sides that it’s going to be hard to figure out who is really telling the truth to the public. …
Mary Jane Redelman Bedel: I think it’s ridiculous. There are a number of people who are abusing their power and unfortunately for us they haven’t (and probably never will) get over Hillary loosing to Trump. It’s a shame for this country that they can’t move on …
Michelle Eberhart: I believe the evidence should be presented, witnesses should be compelled to testify, everything should be heard. All decisions should be made without regard to anyone’s position in the next election. It’s time to put politics aside and honestly evaluate what has or hasn’t happened.
Cindi Riley Gilmore: This is the worst thing I have witnessed. Move on and get busy doing what you were voted in office for. Not a witch hunt.
Angela Head-Cross: We knew on November 2016 it was inevitable. They have been looking for a crime for 3 years. ANY kind of a crime. An IMPEACHABLE crime. NO. I do NOT even think it is a crime.
Scott Wiseman: While I believe Trump has done a few good things, no one is above the law and the Constitution is clear as to a standard in which a sitting president is to be held. Let the House and Senate do their job and follow through with process.
Ann Flannery: It’s a hoax. Democrats didn’t get their way and they are throwing their fit on the taxpayers dime. They should pay us back every penny.
Jessica R Bedel: Seeing how President Trump’s golf outings have already cost American taxpayers over $100 million, I’d say the money spent on the impeachment trial is money very well spent.
Jodi Collins: They have wasted our taxpayer money on this joke of a trial.
Irvin Hoover: Waiting on the dancing bears what a circus of clowns.
Craig Hooker: I feel the Democratic Party has wasted enough of the tax payers money instead of spending all that time for something that could benefit our nation.
Troy Meadows: The Democrats are so far from reality, they have no clue what the American people want nor do they care.
Mack Garland: It’s nothing but a bunch of bull. All of congress needs to have term limits.
Philip Jackson: The Democrats are a bunch of sore losers and will try anything to impeach President Trump. They are afraid of what’s going to happen to them as the swamp keeps draining. They are all criminals and he’s going to expose their crimes even more …
Dawn Perkins-Joy: The Democrats are afraid of losing the election! This is a complete farce! They have wanted to do this since day 1!!!!
Dustin Hess: This wouldn’t be happening if participation trophies were handed out when Trump was elected.
Jessica Adkins-Smith: Democrats have hated that Trump won from day one. Instead of trying to work together for the American people, they choose to attempt digging up whatever dirt they can instead of doing their job for US vs themselves and their agendas. He is OUR president no matter who likes or dislikes it. Move on.
Harold Jackson: Stupid is as stupid does. Today is the democrat’s high watermark and the turning point for their demise in 2020. Thank you Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler, and the extreme squad for ensuring President Trump’s re-election. Even though that is great for our country, what Democrats are doing today is a travesty to our nation. Vengeance is coming!!!
Gordon McLaughlin: The Democrat/Socialist party is wasting our taxpayers dollars. First it was Russian interference in the election and they couldn’t prove anything there so now they are trying the impeachment as they know they have no one that can beat Trump in 2020.
Mike Sieverding: Knowing it won’t likely get through the senate because it’s so partisan it has been a waste of government time and money on no real offense. They were stupid.
Kris Phillips Meinert: It’s a waste of taxpayer money. Over a tantrum in the Democratic Party. Growing up we respected the president if we didn’t like the things he was doing we went through proper channels.
Krissy Jackson: Ridiculous! Wasting our money because they hate Trump!
Tony Mark Scudder: In the words of Alexander Hamilton, that the decision to impeach will be based on the “comparative strength of parties,” rather than on “innocence or guilt.”
Kent David Hiltz: I think they are taking the correct steps. The President is using shadow diplomacy and subverting the proven channels of communication. I’ve lost count of how many of his cronies have been sent to jail …
Kathleen Mccartney: It’s a Great day in History to uphold the constitution and corruption. No was is about the Law.
Julie Westhafer Hanmer: This is why we must have congressional term limits. The career politicians, both Republicans and Democrats, have been furious that a non politician won the White House. I hate the President’s twitter existence …
Young Sung: Impeach him and every criminal in the White House! Half the administration is already in jail, send the rest!
Adam Smith: Bunch of bologna. All of the accusers should be prosecuted.
