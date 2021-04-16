GREENSBURG – Daily News readers were asked for their reactions to Thursday’s shooting incident at an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse and what can be done to curb gun-related violence.
A sampling of their responses follows. Comments were edited for grammar.
Krissy Jackson
You can’t blame the gun! It’s the person using it! We the people who don’t misuse our guns shouldn’t have to lose our rights! We are not the ones causing the issue! Maybe if those knuckle head so-called leaders would all work together instead of trying to gain power [at] our expense maybe something could get figured out! Till then it’s only going to get worse!
Shannon Christianson
Our country is in a state of emergency where mental illness is concerned. Until it’s addressed things aren’t going to change.
Nathaniel J. Reed
It is a mental health awareness [issue]. Until individuals on both sides realize this it is not going to end until it is addressed. … Where there is a will there is a way. If you ban guns and someone uses a bomb is it still the gun that did it? No. This is a case for mental health awareness.
Newton Shackelford
America has a heart and mental health issue, not a gun issue. If someone wants to kill someone they will find a way, no matter the weapon of choice.
Gary Herbert
Enforce the laws that are currently in place, and the media should limit their coverage of the gunman’s evil deeds. If you notice, the shootings seem to happen in conjunction with other shootings. It seems like the crazy shooters are looking for publicity, and some have lost their minds.
Darren Peters
The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with training and a gun. Guns aren’t the problem, it’s common sense. [And, we need] laws to keep the bad people locked up.
Andy Keller
Honestly, the whole argument is pointless. Until people are willing to admit that guns play a part in the problem, nothing will change. And Americans obsession with them won’t allow people to even remotely admit what the real problems are.
Jerry Tatman
Businesses are going to have to be 100% locked down, with employee pass codes to enter, to help curb some of this. Huge employers like FedEx, Amazon, etc. will need metal detectors [and] security at main entrances.
Ben Watkins
Remember, the largest mass murder in American history was not done with a gun, but with jet fuel and fertilizer. It’s a heart issue and a respect issue.
Diane Rowland
Mental Health needs to be addressed – not more gun laws
(To see additional comments on this subject, or to leave a comment of your own, visit https://www.facebook.com/GreensburgDailyNews.)
