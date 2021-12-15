INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors have approved plans to award $500 million to support regional development plans across 17 regions representing all 92 counties. The counties served by the Daily News are among those who will benefit from this program.
The regions, with the counties the region represents, and its specific award include:
- Accelerate Rural Indiana – awarded $20 million to benefit Decatur, Rush and Shelby County and Batesville;
- South Central Indiana Talent Region – awarded $30 million to benefit Bartholomew, Jackson and Jennings County;
- Southeast Indiana READI – awarded $15 million to benefit Dearborn, Union, Franklin, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland County;
- East Central Indiana Regional Partnership – awarded $15 million to benefit Blackford, Fayette, Delaware, Jay, Henry, Randolph, Wayne and Grant County and Muncie; and,
- 70-40 Mt. Comfort Corridor – awarded $5 million to benefit Hancock County.
Those involved with economic development throughout the Daily News readership area were clearly pleased.
“While we were not fully funded, this process has brought our communities closer and stronger relationships were built,” Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh said. “I am confident that we will still put our award to great use with both our Decatur County partners and regional stakeholders.”
“Although we did not win the full amount, the work completed on the road to READI is enough to propel the region toward completing the proposed projects by other means,” EDCGDC Executive Director and ARI Steering Committee member Bryan Robbins said. “It might be a slower process, but we’re focused and the partnerships built will remain intact to tackle these and future endeavors.”
“Our region ARI – Accelerate Rural Indiana – was a truly rural grassroots effort,” Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey said. “The opportunity to work with our neighbors was a joy and blessing. We are committed to continuing these relationships for generations. This award ... will allow our region to leverage those projects that we have determined will be the most impactful and transformative. I want to thank the governor and the IEDC for the creation of the READI grant. In this Christmas season, there could be no greater gift for our citizens and our region then this award.”
“As perhaps the only genuine rural region in this competition, being awarded $20 million is a huge deal,” Rush County ECDC Executive Director John McCane said. “The state will quickly get a lesson in how this READI investment in the rural ARI Region will become a catalyst for future investment and dynamic growth in East Central Indiana.”
“Our Accelerate Rural Indiana economic development team has worked long and hard for this opportunity,” Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice said. “We are very grateful to the Governor and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for giving us this opportunity to kick start $20 million of projects and programs in our region. These projects will help us take our communities, and the state, to the next level! I can’t wait to get back with our team and continue working on making the I-74 Corridor the best place to live, work, play and grow!
“The READI Grant initiative was challenging but equally rewarding,” Batesville Economic Development Director Sarah Lamping said. “We went from being county neighbors to being partners focused on a common goal; growing the Accelerate Rural Indiana region. The partnerships formed during the application process made it possible for us to create a strong, strategic plan that will live on regardless of the funding received. Our plan was built upon the input we received from community members, stakeholders, large corporations, small businesses and the youth in our region which causes our plan to be all-encompassing and sustainable. We are thankful to the IEDC for providing us with the opportunity to create and mobilize our region to be not only a great place to live but a region that strives for continued growth and prosperity.”
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our region,” Shelbyville Mayor Tom DeBaun said. “Aside from the financial implications, this process also resulted many of us becoming acquainted in a meaningful way that will benefit the citizens of the ARI region for many years to come.”
This competitive process considered applications for the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI). The total requests tripled the allocated $500 million READI budget, as submissions from the 17 regions amounted to more than $1.5 billion in demand and detailed nearly 800 projects and programs with a potential investment of $15.2 billion.
“The 17 regions submitted innovative, creative and visionary projects that will result in a positive economic impact on Indiana’s future,” said Gov. Holcomb. “It took immense collaboration between communities as they put aside their own visions and worked together to present the best plan for the region. These plans will shape Indiana for generations to come and bring value to our state like nothing we’ve witnessed before. I want to thank the general assembly for having the courage and leadership to prioritize this initiative.”
The READI review committee, an external seven-member citizen committee, reviewed and scored the plans based on the established guidelines and against other relevant data, including historical population trends. All 17 regions presented to the external review committee, allowing each region to present an overview of its plan to distill its vision, goals and strategies to positively impact the area’s quality of place, innovation, entrepreneurship, talent attraction and workforce development. Following the evaluation, the READI review committee members proposed funding recommendations to the IEDC Board of Directors.
“Congratulations to the 17 regional recipients who worked so hard for their communities. We’ve been impressed by their hard work and commitment to positively impacting the state” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “Thank you also to the citizen-members of the external review committee for their diligent work in meticulously reviewing thousands of pages of proposals. This bold initiative sets the national standard for regional development and advancement and will build even more momentum as Indiana continues to lead.”
The regional revelopment plans included housing, trails, broadband, childcare and wellness initiatives, workforce development programs, and telling Indiana’s story to the world. The plans enumerated a nearly 10:1 capitalization leverage ratio from private and public sources as compared to state investment.
The IEDC will begin to execute grant agreements with regions while providing training and guidance on federal requirements. Regional leadership will collaborate with the IEDC to prioritize projects and maximize investment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.