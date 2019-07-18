READY TO HELP

ALL QUIET | Bill Rethlake | Daily News | All was quiet on the midway at the Decatur County 4-H Fair Tuesday after lunch. Decreasing participation at the fair reducing midday traffic forced many vendors to open later in the day during the 2019 event. "I just think people are changing and life is different for families nowadays. I hope it's not a permanent thing," said Home Extension Event Organizer Marilyn Davis.

Bill Rethlake | Daily News | Marion Township emergency responders Fred Fry, Vic Schutte and Matthew Stone were found working in their tent at the Decatur County 4-H Fair. "We're out here until the midway shuts down, usually about 10:30 or 11 every night," Stone told the Daily News. "We make sure everything's good on the grounds, if there's any medical or fire emergencies that need to be dealt with. ... We like doing this, it's good for the community." The fair concluded its 2019 run Wednesday.

