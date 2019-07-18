READY TO HELP

Bill Rethlake | Daily News | Marion Township emergency responders Fred Fry, Vic Schutte and Matthew Stone were found working in their tent at the Decatur County 4-H Fair. "We're out here until the midway shuts down, usually about 10:30 or 11 every night," Stone told the Daily News. "We make sure everything's good on the grounds, if there's any medical or fire emergencies that need to be dealt with. ... We like doing this, it's good for the community." The fair concluded its 2019 run Wednesday.
