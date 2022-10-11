INDIANAPOLIS – Following the trend of the past few months, September home sales in central Indiana once again decreased, while average sale prices and available inventory continued to increase.
Monthly real estate statistics from F.C. Tucker Company found that central Indiana year-to-date home sale prices increased 13.2 percent, and available inventory also continued to increase, up 55.5 percent, compared to September 2021. Pended home sales decreased by 19.4 percent.
The average September home sale price for the 16-county central Indiana region was $319,568 an increase of 10.7 percent compared to September 2021.
Pended home sales decreased, down 19.4 percent compared to this time last year.
Available housing inventory increased, up 55.5 percent compared to September 2021.
In September 2022, 3,132 central Indiana homes were purchased, down 19.4 percent from the 3,884 sold in September 2021. Specifically:
· Madison County showed the greatest increase in pended home sales with 15.9 percent growth compared to September 2021.
· Jennings County pended sales had the greatest decrease with 63 percent fewer homes sold in September 2022 compared to this time last year.
Central Indiana year-to-date home sale prices continued to increase:
· Decatur County recorded the highest average year-to-date home sale price increase at 24.1 percent.
· Hamilton County had the highest average year-to-date home sale price in the region at $473,602.
· Homes sold in 18 days on average, which is 5.3 percent faster than in 2021. Hamilton County homes left the market 27.8 percent, or five days, more quickly than in 2021 – selling the fastest in the 16-county central Indiana area.
Central Indiana experienced a 55.5 percent increase in overall available home inventory September 2022, with 1,658 more homes available for sale than in September 2021.
· Hancock County had the largest inventory increase – up 170.3 percent compared to September 2021.
· Jackson County experienced the largest decrease in inventory – down 8.3 percent compared to this time last year.
“Despite the decrease in September pended homes sales, homes are still selling quickly compared to previous years,” said Jim Litten, CEO of F.C. Tucker Company. “The unusually active residential real estate market of the past couple of years is returning to a more normal pace where we expect to see activity cool down slightly during the fall and winter months.”
Of the pended home sales in the region last month, five were priced $2,000,000 or higher; 27 were priced $1,000,000 to $1,999,999; 302 were priced $500,000 to $999,999; 898 were priced $300,000 to $499,999; 973 were priced $200,000 to $299,999; 737 were priced $100,000 to $199,999; and 190 were priced at $99,999 or less.
