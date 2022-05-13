RUSH COUNTY - Reassessment of real property is an essential function of local government, specifically the Assessor’s office.
Rush County will soon be starting this year’s drive-by reassessment.
An employee of the Assessor’s office will be assessing properties in Washington Township. The employee will have signage for the Rush County Assessor on her car and a picture ID.
Any questions may be directed to the Rush County Assessor at 765-932-3242.
