GREENSBURG – Visit Greensburg and the Decatur County Arts Council have announced the lineup for the 2023 Summer Concert Series in Rebekah Park, and it appears that the precedent set by last year’s Jerry Williams Bicentennial Series of Concerts at Rebekah Park will have a fitting follow-up.
The DECCO Concert Series will include seven shows, all beginning at 7 p.m. Booked by the Indianapolis-based Elevate Agency, the line-up for this year will begin with “Hard Days Night” on Saturday, June 3.
This Beatles tribute band, touring in the U.S. and abroad since 1996, wears stitch-for-stitch Beatles’ suits, all while playing the songs that have captured generations.
BUCKLE continues the series on Friday, July 7. Hailing from Chicago as a premier country-rock band, BUCKLE covers major touring acts such as Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Toby Keith and many others.
The Why Store, on Friday, July 21, is a folks and blues-driven rock band that originated in Muncie and has been rocking crowds since the late 1980s. With regionally known musicians Troy Seele, Dan Hunt and Charlie Bushor, the Why Store is Indiana musicians at their best.
The mid-July weekend will be complete when on Saturday, July 22, local area favorites Nuttin’ Fancy will perform live for a headlining show featuring a long list of hits.
On Saturday, August 5, Soul Pocket, a Cincinnati based party and dance band, continues the series with a high energy mix of soul, Motown, R&B, rock and funk. Soul Pocket has been performing for more than 20 years, and is known for their sparkling performances, packing the dance floor, and a touch of musical theater.
Friday, August 11, will see a co-headlining show from two of Indy’s most beloved rock acts: Doug Henthorn and the LLC and J. Elliott. Henthorn has toured and recorded with the likes of Joe Bonamassa, John Hiatt, Jason Bonham, Beth Hart and more. Elliott has had a long solo career and was the lead singer of the popular band Stereo Deluxe.
To conclude the series, Southern Accents – The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience, will be play on Saturday, September 9. Southern Accents recreates the music, style and sound of Tom Petty professionally with immaculate precision. Each member of the band looks, plays, and lives the part.
“The 2023 Rebekah Park concert series will bring an exciting mix of shows to our great city this summer,” Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh said. “We look forward to hosting the series and entertaining concert-goers from near and far all season long.”
Rebekah Park Amphitheater is an outdoor music venue located at 115 N CR 80 NE, Greensburg.
This concert destination hosts live music events and includes a family-friendly setting.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. There will be a beer garden on-site for adults over 21 years of age; however, no alcohol is to be brought into the park and all coolers are checked upon entry.
Parking is conveniently available at the Greensburg High School and at various locations throughout Rebekah Park. Special handicap parking is also available.
