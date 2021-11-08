BATESVILLE — At a recent Economic Development Commission meeting, Community Development Director Tricia Miller requested $5,000 to hire a city photographer. Up to but not exceeding $7,500 was approved by the EDC to hire local photographer Erin Schuerman.
The City of Batesville, represented by Miller and EDC Executive Director Sarah Lamping, Schuerman and two marketing representatives from a group called Partnership, met last week to complete a two-day photoshoot focusing on the “Build Better in Batesville” campaign. This campaign replaces the outdated “Can’t Beat Batesville” model.
Schuerman was chosen after three potential bids from local photographers were received by city leaders. The city requires a minimum of three bids and had previously purchased photos from Schuerman.
Miller said the city is currently focused on finding a new creative concept and direction for this marketing movement.
Schuerman has been instructed to focus on five highlights for the campaign: Lifestyle, commerce, entertainment, community and education. Other projects under this umbrella include new digital development, social media creative designs, a new website called “Discover Batesville” and a new campaign landing page.
“Over time, communities experience changes that affect their industries, technologies, arts, culture and land-use patterns that help form the foundation of local economies,” Miller said. “We have a resilient community, but we know we have to adapt to changing conditions in a new, vibrant and authentic way so that we can continue to grow.”
The Partnership marketing group, represented by Nathalie Lalande and Noah Scheiner, suggested that the City of Batesville revamp their entire marketing campaign in 2019. They completed a survey after being hired to determine who is moving to Batesville and why.
It’s important that the City of Batesville focuses on how to tell their story better, according to CEO of the new Indiana Destination Development Corporation and Ripley County native Elaine Bedel.
Ripley County Community Foundation attorney Amy Streator, Main Street Director Tina Longstreth and Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa Tucker, along with Lamping and Miller, formed a marketing coalition committee. The group meets every two weeks to discuss current goals and the direction of the city’s marketing campaign.
They also discuss short-term and long-term projects focusing on website design and development, creative design of landing page, photography, social media content and analytics.
“We’re trying to get more people to move back,” Miller said. “That’s why our focus words are vibrant, modern and authentic. That’s how we want to show Batesville and let people know that there are opportunities here for younger families.”
