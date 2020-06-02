This has been a different spring with the virus and all the rain. The rain has been good for my flowers in the outdoor planters but I am sure the farmers are waiting for dry weather to finish their planting and starting on hay making. I have not done much shopping, but did go to the quilt shop and the grocery this past week. I needed some thread and fabric at the quilt shop to finish some projects and, of course, my daughter said she would get my groceries but I thought we could venture out. It is nice to get out and take a few rides around the area. We have some very nice scenic routes in Decatur County and the surrounding area.
I hear we are not having a fair this year. I was disappointed a little but sure do understand. We need to do our best to keep everyone safe. I am remembering going to the fair each year since my 4-H days and usually taking exhibits whether in 4-H or open class. But I won't miss the rides since I was not planning on riding the Ferris wheel or the bumper cars. It might be a time to take a few one-day trips to our state parks or other small recreational areas.
Here a few recipes you may want to try. My lettuce is ready to use so we can have wilted lettuce salad, one of my favorites with the leaf lettuce.
Wilted leaf lettuce
2 bunches of leaf lettuce
salt and pepper
2 teaspoons sugar
2 green onions, chopped
4 slices of bacon, chopped
1/4 cup vinegar
2 tablespoons water
1 hard-boiled egg, chopped
Shred lettuce into a hot bowl, add salt , pepper, sugar and onions. Fry bacon until crisp. Add vinegar and water. Then heat and pour over lettuce. Toss until wilted and sprinkle with egg. Makes six servings. Eggs may be omitted.
Poppy seed dressing
1/3 cup sugar
5 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 1/2 teaspoons poppy seeds
1 1/2 teaspoons grated onion
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup vegetable oil
In a small bowl, combine the first six ingredients. Slowly whisk in oil. Cover and refrigerate. Serve with fruit and also lettuce. Makes 1 1/2 cups.
Strawberry orange pasta salad
2 cups bow-tie pasta, uncooked
1/4 cup mayonnaise
One 11 ounce can mandarin oranges, drained
1/3 cup creamy poppy seed bottles salad dressing
4 green onions, sliced
1 cup fresh strawberries, sliced
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt. Drain and cool. Mix salad dressing and mayonnaise until blended. Add pasta and onions to dressing mix and toss to coat. Gently stir in strawberries. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.
Sweet and sour chicken
1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into cubes
2 tablespoons oil
1 cup green pepper strips
1 cup carrot strips
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup soy sauce
One 8 ounce can pineapple tidbits with juice
3 tablespoons vinegar
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
Cook and stir chicken in hot oil in a large skillet until well-browned. Add peppers, carrots and garlic. Cook and stir for 2 minutes. Mix cornstarch and soy sauce together. Add to skillet along with pineapple and juice, vinegar, sugar and ginger. Bring to a full boil until sauce thickens. Serve with brown rice.
Fruited chicken casserole
2 cups cooked chicken
Two 20 ounce cans pineapple chunks, drained
One 12 ounce jar apricot preserves
1 can cream of chicken soup
One 8 ounce can water chestnuts, drained
Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Spread into a 2 quart baking dish. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serves six. May be served with rice.
Buckeye cookie bars
1 package devil's food cake mix
1/4 cup oil
1 egg
1 cup chopped peanuts
One 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup peanut butter
Grease a 13-by-9 baking dish. In a large bowl, beat cake mix, egg and oil until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in peanuts. Reserve 1 1/2 cups of crumb mixture and set aside. Press remaining mixture on the bottom of pan. Beat milk and peanut butter in a bowl until smooth. Spread over top of prepared crust. Sprinkle remaining crumb mixture over top. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until set. Cool and cut into bars.
