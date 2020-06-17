As summer begins, we think about Father's Day. Celebrating may be a little different, but I hope everyone has a chance to honor their fathers.
I was interested to find out when we started to celebrate Father's Day. In European countries and some of the Catholic communities, Father's Day was celebrated March 19, the feast of St. Joseph, and some still have that tradition. Germany celebrates Father's Day on Ascension Day, which is 40 days after Easter.
In America, the first Father's Day was celebrated June 19, 1910, in Spokane, Washington. Sonora Dodd was raised by a single father and said fathers should be honored as well as mothers. She wanted to recognize the contributions fathers and father figures made in children's lives. In 1972, 58 years after President Woodrow Wilson made Mother's Day official, Father's Day became a nationwide holiday. In 1966, Lyndon Johnson asked that Father's Day be the third Sunday in June, and it was officially announced when Richard Nixon was president.
About $1 billion are spent on Father's Day gifts. Many dads consider being a father the most important job they have.
As we are coming to the summer season , I have a few recipes you may want to use for that family get-together.
Baked onion dip
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup chopped sweet onion
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
Minced fresh parsley, optional
In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, onion, Parmesan cheese and garlic salt. Stir in Swiss cheese. Spoon into a 1 quart baking dish and bake uncovered at 325 degrees until golden brown, about 40 minutes. If desired, sprinkle with parsley and serve with crackers. Makes two cups.
Cuban sliders
1 package Hawaiian sweet rolls
3/4 pound thinly sliced deli ham
5 ounces sliced Swiss cheese
12 dill pickle slices
Topping
1/4 cup cubed butter
1 tablespoon finely chopped onion
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Without separating rolls, cut the package of rolls in half horizontally; arrange bottom halves in greased baking pan. Layer with ham, cheese and pickles. Replace top halves of rolls. In a microwave, melt the butter; stir in onion and mustard. Drizzle over rolls. Bake covered for 10 minutes. Uncover and bake until golden brown and heated through for 5-10 minutes longer.
Fourth of July bean casserole
1/2 pound bacon, diced
1/2 pound ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
One 28 ounce can pork and beans
One 16 ounce can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can lima beans, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
1/2 cup ketchup
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoon mustard
2 tablespoon molasses
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, beef and onion until meat is no longer pink. Drain. Put in a greased 2 1/2 quart baking dish. Add all the beans and mix. Combine the remaining ingredients and stir into the mixture. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 minutes longer. Makes 12 servings.
Juicy peach and strawberry crumb pie
1 sheet refrigerated pie crust
3 1/2 cups sliced peeled peaches
2 1/2 cups sliced fresh strawberries
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
2 tablespoon minced fresh basil
3/4 cup flour
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
6 tablespoons cold butter
Unroll pie crust into a 9-inch pie plate. Flute edges. In a large bowl, combine peaches, strawberries and lemon. In a small bowl, mix sugar, cornstarch and basil and add to fruit. Toss gently and transfer to crust. Mix the flour and brown sugar. Cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over filling. Place the pie on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake at 375 for 45-55 minutes until topping is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Makes eight servings.
