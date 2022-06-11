Our recent coverage of the commencement exercises conducted at area high schools included the names but not the photos of the valedictorians and salutatorians from each school.
With that in mind, we are pleased to share them with you now.
The 2022 valedictorian at Batesville High School was Vicki Zheng and the salutatorian was Emily Meyer.
Six valedictorians were recognized at Greensburg Community High School: Lydia Acra, Jonathan Flinn, Emily Mangels, Jonathon Ralston, Allison Ripperger and Connor Witkemper. GCHS also had multiple salutatorians: Karson Scheidler and Jessica Williams.
The valedictorian at North Decatur High School was Eliana Marie Cox, and the salutatorian was Lauren Michelle Holloway.
At Oldenburg Academy, the valedictorian was Carson Wolber and the salutatorian was Kate Walke.
The valedictorian at Rushville Consolidated High School was Meredith Lawrence, and the salutatorian was Hannah Strain.
Savannah Bower was the valedictorian at South Decatur High School, and the salutatorian was Allison Nobbe.
The Daily News is pleased to recognize these recent graduates for their hard work and dedication to academics.
