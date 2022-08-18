INDIANAPOLIS — Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were recently presented the Hoosier Homestead Award at the Indiana State Fair from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.
“Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
Based on the age of the farm, families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
“Since the formation of these farms, these families have provided for their communities, our state and the Indiana agriculture industry. It is hard to put into words the value and impact these family farms have on Hoosier agriculture as a whole,” Kettler said. “It is my utmost pleasure to recognize these record number of longstanding families for their hard work in providing the food, fuel and fiber necessary to sustain our state.”
Since the program's inception in 1976, more than 6,100 families have received the award. Often, a Hoosier Homestead farm is easily recognized because most recipients proudly display their awarded sign on their property.
For this ceremony four Indiana farms received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership. They include, the Speer family farm from Jennings county, the Hartman family farm from Parke county and the Layton Acres, Inc. family farm and the Logan family farm, both from Rush County.
The August 2022 Hoosier Homestead Award recipients included:
Bartholomew County; family name: Bolte; year established, 1881; type of award, Centennial.
Bartholomew County; family name: Mckinney; year established, 1883; type of award, Centennial.
Dearborn County; family name: Robert & Anna Frey; year established, 1917; type of award, Centennial.
Decatur County; family name: Clark; year established, 1919; type of award, Centennial.
Decatur County; family name: Fischmer; year established, 1921; type of award, Centennial.
Decatur County; family name: Norman Burkhart; year established, 1920; type of award, Centennial.
Decatur County; family name: Sefton; year established, 1922; type of award, Centennial.
Jennings County; family name: Speer; year established, 1820; type of award, Centennial, Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial.
Ripley County; family name: Ahrens; year established, 1873; type of award, Centennial.
Rush County; family name: Cole; year established, 1922; type of award, Centennial.
Rush County; family name: Layton Acres, Inc.; year established, 1822; type of award, Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial.
Rush County; family name: Logan; year established, 1821; type of award, Bicentennial.
Shelby County; family name: G. Wayne and Freda Eck; year established, 1866; type of award, Sesquicentennial.
For more information about the Hoosier Homestead Award program, visit isda.in.gov.
