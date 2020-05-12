GREENSBURG - Recover Out Loud had their first "live" meeting in several weeks recently, their first since the governor's stay-at-home order was issued in early April.
One might wonder what happened to the organization whose meetings are the essence of the one thing they need most to survive: the affirmation of simple human contact?
"We have been doing a lot of Zoom meetings, texting and messaging on social media. It's caused a struggle for all of us, just in different ways," said Recover Out Loud Core Leader Chrissy Ruble.
Recover Out Loud is a relatively new force in the local recovery community.
Established in 2018 by recovering addict John Cunningham, ROL embraces a holistic approach focused on activity and physical fitness as the best path to staying clean and sober. ROL touts a lifestyle of camping, lifting weights, jogging and hiking as the answer to addiction, and emphasizes the need for human contact and and accountability in a fit way.
"It has been especially hard for us to maintain that contact. I realize that's how we all felt, but for someone only eight days into sobriety, that meant the difference between success or failure, living or dying," said Ruble.
Thursday (May 7) was the first "live" meeting for ROL since the onset of the crisis.
"We thought long and hard about it," Ruble said. "We listened to all of the media and weighed all of the information available about this thing, so we didn't do it without caution, but we simply couldn't wait any longer."
Ruble said their first meeting back was a success.
"It was a great meeting. Everyone was all smiles and in a good mood again. It lifted a lot of burdens for people," she said.
"One of the biggest rules for success in recovery from anything is being around people," she continued. "After my first few meetings, I isolated myself and eventually went back to using, but when ROL came around, for some reason this time it just clicked. At eight days sober, I stayed connected to people. I physically put myself right in the middle of my peer group, taking me out of my comfort zone and making me change. That, ROL, and God have gotten me this far back, and I'm so thankful."
Ruble said several group texts are currently circulating among local ROL participants.
"We actually have created a technological network for people. If they want to participate or need to make that contact at any time of the day or night, someone's always chatting," she said.
ROL now hosts meetings in Columbus, Greensburg, Fort Wayne, Franklin, Shelbyville, and Jeffersonville.
To connect with ROL, go to their Facebook page or contact Ruble at 812-560-1432.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.