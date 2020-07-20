GREENSBURG – This year’s annual Recovery Community Prayer Walk is scheduled for a 10 a.m. start on Aug. 8. Local recovery not-for-profits will be on hand to pray and celebrate all things recovery.
Community officials, members of Speranza House, Foundations for Recovery Celebrate and TLC will gather for prayers at 10 a.m. on the Greensburg Square. Participants will then split into two groups: one to pray and the other to decorate Greensburg streets with biblical verses in chalk. The event will conclude with a noon cookout at Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg.
The event will be a pleasant way to spend a Saturday afternoon with the recovery community, and this year that community has much to celebrate.
On June 15, 2020, Speranza House welcomed A. Janell Coomer as its newest executive director. Coomer succeeds founding director Teresa Ruble following her resignation in late spring.
“We are so thankful for all that Teresa did to help start Speranza House. Her dedication to seeing this dream come to fruition has been a true blessing to the community. We would not exist without her leadership,” said Jennifer Sturges, Speranza House’s board president since its inception in June 2018. “Teresa brought together a great team to create Speranza House, and Janell was one of the very first team members who helped us brainstorm aspects of our initial development.”
Coomer joined the Speranza board in 2019 as a representative of Celebrate Recovery, adding her voice to Speranza House guidance.
“Coomer’s wealth of knowledge of the recovery process as well as her extensive knowledge of the workings of Speranza House made for a smooth transition to our new director,” said Robbins.
“We are all so happy for Teresa,” said Coomer. “She got the chance to move to Kentucky and marry the love of her life, and we are stoked for her!”
Officially assuming responsibilities for Speranza in mid-June, Coomer’s list of plans for Greensburg’s first-ever women’s recovery shelter is already lengthy.
“I want the community to know that we are revamping this program from the inside out,” said Coomer. “I am enforcing all of the curriculum requirements, so they are in classes every day. They are doing all their service work and going to all their meetings. When we get ready go to do something fun, a few don’t want to go because they’re so tired from their days here. We are emphasizing the health and wellness end of it. They are all on exercise programs, and we are jumping in head-first and I am so excited!”
In the few short months since assuming her responsibilities at Speranza, Coomer has had to replace both day and night managers.
“I am putting down some rules in black and white, and those girls who aren’t serious about getting their recovery need not apply,” she said. “I’m here to save their lives, I’ll be their friend later.”
Perched precariously on a hill, the current facility offers many layers accessible only by steps and that makes the stay impossible for mobility-challenged residents.
“It’s tough for women in a wheelchair to do our stairs, so that stands in our way often,” said Coomer. “So, one of my plans for Speranza is to find a bigger house that complies to DCS standards. ... It’s busy around here, and hard to get anything done!”
She continued by saying her ultimate goal is accommodations for more residents, but that she would be happy with better things for the women at the facility.
For more information about the Aug. 8 Community Prayer Walk, visit the Speranza House, Greensburg Indiana Celebrate Recovery and Foundations for Recovery Facebook pages.
