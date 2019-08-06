GREENSBURG – Multiple local organizations are coming together Saturday (Aug. 10) to bring awareness to an ongoing community problem.
Celebrate Recovery, Speranza House, Foundations, Recover Out Loud, and Celebrating Recovery are uniting in the battle against addiction as they stage "prayer-walks" through different parts of town.
From noon until 4 p.m., Celebrate Recovery representatives will gather at Rebekah Park, walk to Arbor Grove Senior Community, to the library, to Greensburg Community High School, and then back to Rebekah Park.
At the same time, volunteers from Speranza House will walk from their location on Washington Street to the Greensburg Junior High School, to the Learning Center on Central Avenue, to Decatur County Memorial Hospital, and then back to Speranza House.
Those involved with the Foundations group are starting at Lifeline Church on Moscow Road, walking across Michigan Avenue to Community Church, and then circling back to Lifeline Church.
Recover Out Loud representatives are splitting into two groups, one walking to the courthouse, to the old jail , to TLC on S. East Street and then to the new jail; the second group from ROL will walk to the area on Main Street colloquially known as "Crack Alley," then to "Tent City," and then back to the courthouse.
From 4 to 6 p.m., all groups will gather at LifeLine Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, for an evening of live music by the Recovery Band, food and friendship, and celebration – all in the name of "taking the community of Greensburg back from the clutches of addiction."
Participants are asked to wear one of four colors to match their chosen support group: Red for Speranza House, green for Celebrate Recovery, blue for Foundations, and orange for Recover Out Loud.
Jannelle Coomer, a long-time champion of recovery, has taken over the ministry lead position for Celebrate Recovery.
"The Prayer Walk is something that Jose (Rivera) started with ROL and Speranza house, and it's something I want to continue," she said.Rivera has assumed the role of head pastor for a church in Shelbyville and is devoting his time to his new mission there.
"The purpose is to create unity in recovery, to show we are together in taking back our hometown,'" said Coomer.
"Unity" is the theme and name of the annual Celebrate Recovery banquet scheduled for Oct. 17 at First Christian Church, and the groups are walking together this weekend to demonstrate that unity.
"We are celebrating our recovery together, and are walking to show that unity. All the recovery houses attend at least one evening at Celebrate Recovery at the LifeLine Church on Moscow. I like it that LifeLine has become the hub of recovery in Greensburg," Coomer said.
"We are walking to pray over these areas in Greensburg. If we meet people, we're going to share our mission with them and invite them to come back to the rally that evening," she continued. "We're opening up the LifeLine Family Center and their yard, having live music, great food, and the GPD will stop by as well. Sheriff Durant and the GPD have been amazing for us, and we're really trying to break the stigma they have. They really want to help."
"My wife, Tara, and I are looking forward to participating in the upcoming recovery walks," Sheriff Durant said. "Bringing our recovery community together will help bridge the gap between the programs that we have brought inside the Decatur County Detention Center and the outside. As sheriff, this is a wonderful step to my 'Arrest to Recovery' vision model. I am so grateful to be partnered with CR, ROL, Speranza and Foundations. Working together as a community, we can take back our hometown one life at a time."
For more information, call 812-560-7316 or visit "Recover out Loud" or "Celebrate Recovery" on Facebook.
