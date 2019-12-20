DECATUR COUNTY – The students at Redbrick Preschool, 2891 E. CR 700 S., Greensburg, were kind enough to share their letters to Santa with us!
Dear Santa,
Will you bring me a horsie, and a barn, and saddles, and carrots, and gates? And salad for my horses! And apples for horses! Will you bring magic tricks for Cooper? I want to say Thank You for my presents! Marley will be nice to you when you come.
Love, Brooks
Dear Santa,
Will you bring me a Nintendo Switch? I want a Sonic game for the game pad. We’re going to leave you a cookie and chocolate milk. Will you get me the poop game? And, some slime too! And, a blue and yellow truck. And, I’m very excited about a Spiderman LEGO set that’s size 5!
Love, Kade
Dear Santa AND Mrs. Claus,
I want a box that you need a password to open up. And a pink, play dog. A purple, happy emoji and play, toy, squishy clouds that are rainbow colored. I want pink erasers, and that’s it! I’ll leave you a note with a heart!
Love, Grace
Dear Santa,
Will you bring me a Merida costume, and a bow and arrow? And, a little Chelsea camper. Merry Christmas Santa, I love you! Thank you Santa Claus for bringing everybody presents! I will leave cookies out. And, I’ll make brownies for you! I love Jesus and Santa!
Love, Ryan
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo! Can I have a new Nerf gun? And, I want a basketball. I also want a Nintendo with little games (DS, I think). And, a new book bag? Will you bring a pink, piggy bank for my Mommy? I will leave you a sour cookie. Then maybe you’ll scream when it’s sour and I can go look for you downstairs!
Love, Cole
Dear Santa,
Happy Christmas! Will you bring a truck that has a bed that goes up and down? And, an excavator? And, another big, RC dump truck? I like Remote Controls a lot! I will leave you some of my striped cookies and some white milk.
Love, Wyland
Dear Santa,
I’ll draw you a picture of you with a sled. Will you bring me more Legos, and more games, and more colors (crayons). And another light for my Dad so he can fix his. And a TV, and that’s all. I’m going to have treats for you – candy and marshmallows!
Love, Layne
Dear Santa,
I want a Little People race track with cars. And, some new books (especially Llama Llama). Can you bring me some blocks like preschool has? I’ll leave you cookies, and treats, and lollipops!
From, Ella
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a blue dinosaur? And a blue car. Will you bring me a book? I will leave you mashed potatoes to eat.
From, Hudson
Dear Santa,
Will you bring me a big dinosaur with big feet? I’d like a train too with tracks. You can see my Christmas tree when you come. I will leave you a dinosaur cookie and milk. I’ll make it myself with Mom and Dad and all my friends!
I love you, R.J.
Dear Santa,
I want Ninja Turtles! And a REAL horse! And Ninja “R-dow” (Turtles). And NEW animals that I don’t have yet. Will you bring baby toys for my brother? I think he’d love pillow pets! Will you bring Ella a Unicorn Pillow Pet? Will you bring me lots (1000) remote controllers? Can you get me new markers? I will leave you chocolate chip cookies and hot milk! I also want a real, big, dump truck that I can drive that can go really fast?
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
I want to go to the Build a Bear workshop with your elf! I love your elf because she is silly and hides in my papers. Will you bring me clothes for my elf, Princess Holly, to wear? I want to see you! I love you SO much!
Love, Sutton
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa! I like your elf. Will you bring me my own Build a Bear Workshop. I like to go to bed on Christmas Eve. I will leave you cookies!
Love, Emery
Dear Santa,
I want skis for Christmas – so I can ice skate! I want a cry baby that has food, and a bottle, and goes potty. And can I have a baby with a bottle? And a board that I can color and paint with. I just love you and I like to sit on your lap and talk to you!
Love, Layla
Dear Santa,
I want purple boots! I want A, B, C music. I have toys at my house, I don’t need anything else! I’ll leave you chicken nuggets!
Love, Finley
Dear Santa,
I want everything! I want a doggie toy for Eldin. Will you bring a Coke for Mommy and Daddy? And tea for Pa and Nana? Will you bring me a song, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”? And a squeaky bone for Eldin to chew on.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
Will you bring me a semi trailer full of rocks? And a backhoe? I’m going to leave you cookies, and cake, and milk. And carrots for Rudolph! Why did the elf sleep in the curtains last night? How does he fly back to the North Pole? How do the elves make presents? How do they make Santa’s sleigh?
Love, Leo
Dear Santa,
Can I have a baby with baby toys and a baby ‘baba’? I like paper, and paints, and rainbows, and books!
Love, Lainey
Dear Santa,
Will you bring me train tracks? Will you bring me Rosie and Thomas? I will leave you spaghetti to eat!
Love, John
Dear Santa,
Can I have a blue gun? And Batman toys! I will leave you orange juice to drink! Can I have horsies, too?
From, Easton
Dear Santa,
I want a remote control monster truck! And a remote control dirt bike without training wheels. Can I have a toy kitchen? Our house is white wood. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies! And, just chocolate chips too! Can you bring new socks for Mom? How do you always know what I want?
Love, Ridge
