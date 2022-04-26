GREENSBURG – In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.
Editor’s note: Gracie Maxwell is the fourth candidate in this race but did not reply to the questionnaire.
Name: Candee Redelman
Office sought: Washington Township Trustee
Political affiliation: Republican
Qualifications/experience: I’ve worked for the Washington Township Trustee’s office for over 2 years, I’m knowledgeable about the ins and outs of the Trustees job. I’ve attended training through the Indiana Township Association Annual Conference, State Board of Accounts, Department of Local Government Finance. Indiana Office of Technology. Indiana Department of Homeland Security. I have built strong relationships with other agencies in our community, Agape, Bread of Life, Human Services, Transitional Resource Center, WorkOne, and ClaimAid to name a few.
Primary issues you’d like to address: I would like to continue to combat generational poverty. I will also address the township owned properties at Lake McCoy and continue to build on the strong relationships with the City of Greensburg and the Greensburg Fire Dept to provide the best possible fire coverage to all township residents.
Plans for reaching goals: I will be sure to continue budgeting classes for those seeking township assistance. Follow up with our clients after assistance is given. Remove houses and buildings on property owned by Washington Township, and get them ready for potential resale. Work with city officials on economic development for Washington Township.
Spouse: Dan Redelman
Number of children/ and or names: 4 children, Julie Redelman, Ashley Redelman, Kylee White and Jordan Redelman. 11 Grandchildren
Community involvement: Meals on Wheels, Bread of Life, New Directions, Collected donations for Decatur County Animal Shelter, multiple fundraiser events for ND PTO, Keshia Boyce Memorial Ride to raise scholarships for HS Seniors. Helped families in times of disaster (fires, tornadoes etc).
Church affiliation: Clarksburg Christian Church
