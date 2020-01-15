GREENSBURG — Members of the Greensburg Redevelopment Commission were sworn-in and officers were elected for 2020.
Led by Mayor Joshua Marsh, members in attendance to be sworn in Tuesday night were Dr. David Weigel, Adam Wentzel and Darrell Poling.
Other members of the Redevelopment Commission will include Ken Dornich, Jamie Humpert and Steve Doerflinger.
Those in attendance Tuesday night unanimously approved Weigel as Redevelopment Commission president, Wentzel as vice president and Poling as secretary.
According to information provided by the city, the primary duties of the Redevelopment Commission are to:
• Investigate, study, and survey areas needing redevelopment within the corporate boundaries of the municipality;
• Investigate, study, determine, and, to the extent possible, combat the causes of blight; promote the use of land in the manner that best serves the interests of the municipality and its inhabitants;
• Cooperate with the municipality’s other departments and agencies, and with other governmental entities, in the manner that best serves the purposes of combating and eliminating blight;
• Make findings and reports on their activities, and keep those reports open to inspection by the public at the offices of the department of redevelopment;
• Select and acquire the blighted areas to be redeveloped; and
• Re-plan and dispose of the blighted areas in the manner that best serves the social and economic interest of the municipality and its inhabitants
The Commission typically meets on the third Thursday of every month.
The Redevelopment Commission will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall. Topics to be discussed includes an update on the project status for the second phase of the Veterans Way project, and an update on the Indiana Department of Health Preparation community-wide bicycle and pedestrian master plan.
