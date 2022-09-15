BATESVILLE — Clerk-Treasurer Paul Gates presented an ordinance amending the boundaries of the four city council districts at Monday’s council meeting.
Gates explained that once the population of the city surpassed 7,000 in the most recent census, the districts had to be adjusted as did the method of voting.
The changes to the districts are to even out the numbers and the change in voting means that citizens will only vote for their own district’s councilperson.
“The good news for Franklin County is that we were able to move District Four into Franklin County only ... therefore they’ll only need one ballot,” Gates said. “Ripley County will be a little bit different. Districts One and Two stayed exactly the same. Three picked up a portion of what was in Four and a portion of what was in Three moved to Four.”
Maps showing these changes were provided at the council meeting.
In the past, Batesville citizens voted for every district as well as an at-large position. Beginning with next year’s election, citizens will vote for the mayor, judge, clerk-treasurer and the at-large council spot, but will only vote for the district person in the district in which the citizen lives.
“This was a bipartisan discussion,” Councilman Darrick Cox said. “There was no gerrymandering or things you hear about at the state or national level, those were avoided. I think this was done the best way possible and fully support it.”
The ordinance was voted on and passed.
