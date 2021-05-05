The Daily News has been contacted by multiple readers who were upset and even angry about an editorial cartoon titled “Police Training Flashcards” that appeared on Tuesday’s Opinion page.
The cartoon painted an unflattering and unfair portrait of the law enforcement community and does not represent this newspaper’s opinion or attitude about the police and sheriff’s departments serving the Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush County communities.
Daily News readers should know the selection of that particular cartoon was not made by anyone at the local level.
We have taken steps to make sure editorial cartoons that are not in keeping with the Daily News position on any given issue are not published in the future.
For example, if we can’t access the site from which we download Opinion page cartoons, which was the case with the cartoon in question, or can’t find a cartoon our Editorial Board feels is appropriate for the Daily News, we won’t run a cartoon at all.
We’re also changing the way finished pages are looked at to allow local approval before the pages go to press.
The Daily News has a long history of a positive working relationship with the law enforcement agencies in our readership areas and values that relationship.
Likewise, we very much appreciate the job law enforcement officers here and throughout the state and nation do, and support them in their efforts to keep us safe and out of harm’s way.
