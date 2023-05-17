GREENSBURG – “The project has come along very nicely [with] no significant issues,” CEO Rex McKinney reported during the April meeting of the Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. “We are on budget and we do expect to take possession of the building late fall. There’s a tremendous amount of excitement in the community as well as here within the organization about that building.”
McKinney also proposed what he described as “some real estate acquisition of a property locally to be used for strategic purposes.”
The property to be purchased is 618 N. Lincoln Street.
A search of property records on Beacon Decatur County shows the property is currently a single-family dwelling constructed in 1929 with additions built in 1994 and 2004.
The board approved the real estate purchase and authorized McKinney to execute the agreement.
Board member Malcolm Myers read the March financial report.
DCHM had strong monthly volumes and was 46% occupied in March, with a higher percentage of Medicare and Medicaid recipients.
“These are strong payers for the organization,” Myers said, “and all of our ancillary categories were favorable include our clinics.”
The year-to-date report for the hospital shows a strong first quarter with DCMH favored to budget on revenue by 12.6%
The “Healthy Fair” will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 22 at Greensburg Elementary School; it was last held in 2019 before the pandemic.
“Last time we held this prior to COVID we had nearly 800 people show up,” McKinney said, “so, we’re pretty excited about that event.”
Several capital items purchases were approved including a replacement scope washer and additional ultrasound machine.
A contract renewal for Carolyn Cook, a CRNA nurse anesthetist was approved. Cook will rejoin the DCMH staff in June.
