BROOKVILLE — Reid Health is partnering with the Franklin County Health Department to launch a COVID-19 high-volume vaccine clinic in Brookville to help boost vaccination rates in the county.
The clinic, located at the American Legion Post 77 at 1290 Fairfield Ave., will be open Tuesdays for six weeks starting on March 30. Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First shots will be given on the March 30, April 6, and April 13 dates with second doses to come over the following three weeks.
“We’re thrilled to have Reid jump in and start giving vaccines here,” Jennifer Profitt, Franklin County Health Board member, said. “We appreciate their willingness to help us build up our distribution numbers.”
Across Indiana as of Tuesday, 27% of the population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 17.8% fully vaccinated. In Franklin County, 13.8% had received at least one dose and just 9.1% were fully vaccinated.
With such a difference in vaccination rates, Reid has reached out to “close that gap” as Thomas Huth, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs at Reid Health, said in a meeting with Franklin County Health Department officials.
“We want to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Dr. Huth said. “We’re in a position with our vaccine supply where we can offer this help to Franklin County, and we’re more than happy to do so.”
Appointments should be scheduled through the state website, ourshot.in.gov, using either the Firefox or Chrome web browser. After an appointment has been made, a link will be sent to complete the registration. That information doesn’t have to be filled out before arriving for the scheduled vaccination but doing so ahead of time will speed up the process.
If you need help getting an appointment, you can register directly with the Franklin County clinic by calling (765) 935-8484 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Indiana Department of Health also has designated 211 as a call line for assistance, but Reid has been made aware at least some local sites aren’t showing for 211 staff as having available appointments. Patients should specifically ask for the Franklin County site if 211 staff don’t initially offer it as an option.
According to the IDOH, those now eligible to receive the vaccine include:
- Any Hoosier age 40 and older;
- Patient-facing healthcare personnel who live in Indiana;
- First responders who are firefighters, police officers or sheriff’s deputies, Emergency Medical Services, reservists or correctional officers who live in Indiana and who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to give medical aid;
- Teachers and staff at the pre-K through high school levels; and
- Those with certain medical conditions that put them more at risk for becoming severely ill from COVID-19. A full list of those conditions can be found on the IDOH website.
Only those who live in Indiana are eligible to be vaccinated in the state. Ohio residents should visit coronavirus.ohio.gov to learn more about how to get vaccinated in their home counties.
