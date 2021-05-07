FRANKLIN COUNTY -- Reid Health is partnering with the Franklin County Health Department and White's Farm Flea Market and Auctioneers to offer a special COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Up to 300 vaccines will be available at the popular flea market at White's Farm, 6028 Holland Road in Brookville, during the market's hours of 7 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12. Second doses then will be given during the Wednesday, June 2 market.
"I think it's vital for local businesses to play a role in the vaccination effort," Jonathan White, Vice President of White's Farm and staff pharmacist at George's Pharmacy in Brookville, said. "I think we all have very short memories regarding what life was like this time last year. I don't want to have to close my business again because of safety concerns, and I certainly never want to have to open the newspaper and read about people I care about passing away from a virus whose spread we now have the ability to stop."
Appointments can be scheduled through the state website, ourshot.in.gov, using either the Firefox or Chrome web browser, but walk-ins will be welcome as well.
"To bring an end to the pandemic, we need to get as many shots in arms as we can," Thomas Huth, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs for Reid Health, said. "This unique event allows us to bring the vaccine directly to members of the community rather than them having to make a special trip to come to us."
Everyone 16 and older is eligible to be vaccinated, but only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for those ages 16-17. Reid will be using the Pfizer product during this special event.
Parents or legal guardians of minor children who will be vaccinated need to be present at the child's appointment.
-Information provided.
